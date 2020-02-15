Take the pledge to vote

Wall Being Built to Hide Ahmedabad Slums for Trump's Visit Won't Hush up Reality: Digvijaya Singh

The 500 metre long and four feet tall wall is being built in Ahmedabad's Sardarnagar, which has several slum structures, and is situated along a road that leads to the Indira bridge on the outskirts of the city from the airport, a route likely to be taken by Trump's motorcade.

PTI

Updated:February 15, 2020, 10:06 PM IST
File photo of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

Dhar (MP): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday said a wall being built in Ahmedabad in Gujarat reportedly to keep a slum cluster out of sight during the visit of US President Donald Trump will not "hush up the reality in today's era".

The 500 metre long and four feet tall wall is being built in Ahmedabad's Sardarnagar, which has several slum structures, and is situated along a road that leads to the Indira bridge on the outskirts of the city from the airport, a route likely to be taken by Trump's motorcade.

"Will the wall hush up the reality in today's era? Those who have hit people thousands of kilometres away with drones won't be having pictures of Ahmedabad with ghettos and slums and the plight of poverty," Singh asked when queried on the subject by reporters here.

