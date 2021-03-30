Wandoor Candidate List: Key Contests in Wandoor Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Wandoor Assembly constituency in Malappuram district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Wandoor seat is part of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections A.P.Anil Kumar of INC won from this seat beating K.Nishanth of CPM by a margin of 23,864 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections A.P.Anilkumar of INC won from this this constituency defeating V. Ramesan of CPM by a margin of 28,919 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Wayanad Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Wandoor Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Wandoor constituency are: P. Midhuna of CPI(M), A. P. Anil Kumar of CONG, P. C. Vijayan of BJP