Wandoor Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

36. Wandoor (वंदूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Malappuram district of Kerala. It shares a border with Tamilnadu (The Nilgiris District). Wandoor is part of 4. Wayanad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.97%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 93.55%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,26,426 eligible electors, of which 1,11,693 were male, 1,14,733 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Wandoor in 2021 is 1027.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,10,149 eligible electors, of which 1,01,970 were male, 1,08,179 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,80,715 eligible electors, of which 86,847 were male, 93,868 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Wandoor in 2016 was 273. In 2011, there were 179.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, A.P.Anil Kumar of INC won in this seat by defeating K.Nishanth of CPIM by a margin of 23,864 votes which was 15.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.59% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, A.P.Anilkumar of INC won in this seat defeating V. Ramesan of CPIM by a margin of 28,919 votes which was 21.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 58.5% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 36. Wandoor Assembly segment of Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Wayanad Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Wayanad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Wandoor are: A P Anilkumar (INC), Midhuna P (CPIM), Dr P C Vijayan (BJP), Krishnan C (WPOI)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 73.66%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 74.17%, while it was 73.4% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 36. Wandoor constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 171. In 2011 there were 159 polling stations.

EXTENT:

36. Wandoor constituency comprises of the following areas of Malappuram district of Kerala: Chokkad, Kalikavu, Karuvarakundu, Mampad, Porur, Thiruvali, Thuvvur and Wandoor Panchayats in Nilambur Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Malappuram.

The total area covered by Wandoor is 375 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Wandoor is: 11°10’50.5"N 76°17’49.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Wandoor results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Kerala Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam