Wangjing Tentha Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes On

Live election results updates of Wangjing Tentha seat in Manipur. A total of 3 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Usham Manglem (NPP), Paonam Brojen Singh (BJP), Moirangthem Hemanta Singh (INC).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 90.7%, which is -1.47% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Paonam Brojen Singh of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.34 Wangjing Tentha (वांगजिंग तेनथा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Valley region and Thoubal district of Manipur. Wangjing Tentha is part of Outer Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.47%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 32623 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 15,781 were male and 16,842 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Wangjing Tentha in 2019 was: 1,067 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 32,097 eligible electors, of which 15,425 were male,16,672 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 29,094 eligible electors, of which 14,171 were male, 14,923 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Wangjing Tentha in 2017 was 169. In 2012, there were 138 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Paonam Brojen Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Moirangthem Hemanta of BJP by a margin of 1,863 which was 6.3% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 43.37% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Paonam Brojen of MSCP emerged victorious in this seat beating Moirangthem Hemanta Singh of INC by a margin of 3,753 votes which was 13.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MSCP had a vote share of 45.5% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 34 Wangjing Tentha Assembly segment of the 2. Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Lorho S. Pfoze of NPF won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat defeating Houlim Shokhopao Mate of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Wangjing Tentha are: Usham Manglem (NPP), Paonam Brojen Singh (BJP), Moirangthem Hemanta Singh (INC).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 90.7%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 92.17%, while it was 92.21% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Wangjing Tentha went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.34 Wangjing Tentha Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 37. In 2012, there were 37 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.34 Wangjing Tentha comprises of the following areas of Thoubal district of Manipur:

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Wangjing Tentha constituency, which are: Heirok, Tengnoupal, Kakching, Wabgai, Khangabo. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Wangjing Tentha is approximately 476 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Wangjing Tentha is: 24°35’00.6"N 94°02’55.0"E.

