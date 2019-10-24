Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Wani Election Results 2019 Live Updates (वणी): Wamanrao Bapurao Kasawar of Congress Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Wani (वणी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Wani (वणी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
76. Wani (वणी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Yavatmal district of Maharashtra and is part of Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.32% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 23.98%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.82%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,84,765 eligible electors, of which 1,47,813 were male, 1,36,952 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 268 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,68,850 eligible electors, of which 1,41,473 were male, 1,27,376 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 268 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,47,076.
Wani has an elector sex ratio of 926.52.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bodkurwar Sanjivreddi Bapurao of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 5606 votes which was 2.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 23.01% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Kasawar Wamanrao Bapurao of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 10440 votes which was 5.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 31.92% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 76. Wani Assembly segment of Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency. Chandrapur Parliament seat was won by INC.
Number of contestants: A total of 19 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 73.04%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 73.02%, while it was 70.59 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 0.02%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 322 polling stations in 76. Wani constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 309.
Extent: 76. Wani constituency comprises of the following areas of Yavatmal district of Maharashtra: Maregaon Tehsil, Zari-Jamani Tehsil, Wani Tehsil.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Wani is: 19.9846 78.8473.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Wani results.
