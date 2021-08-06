Want to See Mamata Banerjee as PM: Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi Affirms Ongoing Talks With TMC

Independent Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi on Saturday affirmed the speculations that he has been approached by West Bengal’s ruling party Trinamool Congress (TMC). Currently an MLA from Sibsagar, Gogoi is a peasant leader and RTI activist too. Over the years he has led many anti-graft movements in the state. He was also in jail over protests against the Centre’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act for 19 months.

“Yes, I have got an offer from TMC and I am in talks with the high command of the party. Recently, I went to Kolkata and I had a detailed discussion with them. They want me to become Assam TMC president. Talks are on and will soon decide what to do. We are considering all aspects," Gogoi told News18.

Clearly expressing his support for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Gogoi said, “We love Mamata Banerjee because she is fighting communal fascist party. Mamata di is fighting for a federal structure. These factors are true. We want to see her as the next prime minister. We want a regional party federation and Mamata Banerjee should be the prime minister candidate. We are trying for a regional federation. Federalism is in crisis. We will sit after 3 months and will move forward."

Emphasising on the need for forming a unified Opposition, he said, “One thing is sure, we have to fight together for the 2024 and 2026 polls. Prashant Kishore is also there and we hope together we can oust the Central government."

On the question of Mamata Banerjee’s anti-CAA protests, Gogoi said, “Yes, we support her because we are also against this. I was in jail for 19 months. We are the on street against the CAA and there we will get Mamata di’s support."

Gogoi was arrested on December 12, 2019 for his alleged involvement in the violent anti-CAA stir in the state. The NIA was investigating two cases lodged against the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act activist and his associates at Chabua and Chandmari police stations. The Special NIA Court, on July 1, cleared him and his three associates of all charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The court had earlier cleared the activist and his two other associates of all charges in the other case. Gogoi was the first person from Assam to get elected to the assembly from behind the bars.

Now, as the TMC eyes the northeast, Akhil Gogoi too seems to be getting along with Mamata Banerjee’s party. How the Trinamool incorporates Gogoi in its mission, time will answer.

