'Want to See Them as Leaders': Congress Promises to Reserve 33% Posts for Women in Central Govt

In an effort to reach out of women voters ahead of polls, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday announced that if his party comes to power, it will pass a bill reserving 33% of seats for women in Parliament and state legislatures. He also said that 33% posts in central government will also be reserved for them.The announcement comes a day after Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that 41% of the nominees in the TMC candidate list are women. Recently, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik had also announced 33% reservation for women in allocation of the Lok Sabha seats by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).Former Union minister P Chidambaram said that Gandhi further announced to reserve 33% of all posts/vacancies for women in central government, central government organisations and CPSUs.Addressing a gathering of women at a college in Chennai, Gandhi said that he does not see enough women in leadership positions. "We cannot have women in power in India until attitude towards women changes, he said, adding that he thinks women are smarter than men.The Congress president asked the students not to undermine the strength of girls and if somebody asks them not to do a particular job or take up a task, "women should instead men what they were doing in these job"."If you visit northern Indian states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, you'll be shocked to see the way women are treated. I think Tamil Nadu leads when it comes to women and how they should be treated. But still there's a lot which needs to be done here," he said.