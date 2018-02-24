Want to Smear Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal in 'Modi Rang', Says Manoj Tiwari

Singer-actor Manoj Tiwari, who is also the chief of Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), says he is confident that people will continue their support towards his party."People showed their love for BJP and Modi in the Delhi MCD election, and it will spread to other regions as well. Everyone will be a part of this colour of love," Tiwari said on Thursday at the launch of his album "Rang Aur Pani Ka Ishq" in the city."We have got love from 19 regions, and Tripura and Meghalaya will follow," he added.Tiwari, who made a place for himself in showbiz before entering politics, also said he wants to see Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal getting in sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ideology."No matter how we are, this Holi, I want to smear Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Ajay Maken (Delhi Congress chief) with colours... smear them with 'Modi rang'," he said.Tiwari took a musical route to highlight the positive changes in the nation "Modi brought in his governance" through the song "Rangwa Modi Ke Kamaal". The song is part of his Holi special album.He feels the song is a reflection to the emotions of the people of the nation."I enjoyed singing the song. I was very careful that we don't sound superficial in the song. The song has a very natural flow. I know people will say that 'Manoj Tiwari is a BJP party member, that is why he is singing this', and some will say that it (song) is 'bragging about Modi government'."But I didn't feel like that. I felt that the song reflects the nation's emotions."Talking about the importance of Modi in his life, Tiwari said: "I am at the service of the nation as a Member of Parliament. But my songs have played an important role in my life. They got me recognition. Then I met a person for whom I left my whole life and followed him. The person is PM Modi."And now, Modi wave has engulfed the whole nation."