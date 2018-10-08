In the run-up to state and general elections, political parties are trying to rope in popular faces to draw maximum voter support. Among them is newly-floated tribal outfit, Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS), which has offered tickets to Vyapam whistleblowers Anand Rai and Ashish Chaturvedi.However, the duo is yet to give their confirmation. While Rai could not be reached for his comments, Chaturvedi told News18 that he is "pondering over all the aspects, including resources for funding the elections". He added that he has been approached by other parties as well.People close to Rai said that that he is "more than eager" to contest the polls as it has been his "long-standing desire".JAYS has offered Chaturvedi a ticket from Gwalior-East as he is a Gwalior native, while Rai, an Indore resident, has been offered to fight elections on Adivasi Yuva ticket from Indore-V. Both the seats are presently represented by ruling BJP MLAs. The Indore-V seat has been held by three-time sitting legislator Mahendra Hardia since 2003.Dr Hiralal Alawa, the national convener of the party, said that they want to bring in change in the system and hence they are "banking on young and anti-corruption faces".JAYS plans to announce its full list of 80-canddiates during a mega show at Manawar on October 21. "Our Malwa-Nimar list of candidates is ready but we would announce the list once both BJP and Congress come up with their names, Dr Alawa, the former AIIMS Delhi physician claimed.Locals believe anti-incumbency is running high on both the seats, especially in Gwalior-East where the minister had won the 2013 polls with a thin margin of 1,100 votes. Hardia, though, had attained a slightly better margin of over 14,000 votes.