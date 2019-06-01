Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

War of Words: Congress MLA Priyank Kharge Takes a Dig at Amit Shah; BJP Hits Back

Karnataka BJP President BS Yeddyruppa condemned Congress MLA Priyank Kharge's statement and went on to blame him for his father Mallikarjun Kharge' defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Stacy Pereira | CNN-News18

Updated:June 1, 2019, 3:35 PM IST
War of Words: Congress MLA Priyank Kharge Takes a Dig at Amit Shah; BJP Hits Back
File image of Priyank Kharge. (Facebook)
Bengaluru: Hours before BJP national president Amit Shah officially took charge of the ministry of home affairs, Congress MLA from Chittapur, Priyank Kharge took a jibe at Shah saying that the ministry could now be renamed as "ministry of providing clean chits". In a sarcastic tweet, Kharge said, "Now that we have a new Home Minister, I think it is better to rename the Ministry of Home Affairs as Ministry of Providing Clean Chits."




Reacting to Priyank's statement, state BJP President BS Yeddyruppa condemned it and went on to blame Kharge for his father Mallikarjun Kharge' defeat.​ "Because of Priyank, Mallikarjun Kharge lost at least 1 lakh votes. He is speaking non-sense without any bases," he said.

Newly inducted minister of chemicals and fertilizers and Karnataka MP DV Sadanand Gowda too took to Twitter to criticize Priyank Kharge's tweet. Gowda used puns, metaphors and a Kannada idiom to hit back at Kharge. The tweet roughly translates to, "Dear Priyank Kharge, you should stop showing your hand to astrologers for them to tell you that you have bad fortune. Your party symbol is a 'hand' and just 10 days ago people of the country have showed you your fate. First, set things right in your own home before correcting others."

Karnataka's social welfare minister Kharge's tweet could be seen in the light of his father Mallikarjun Kharge's defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, a seat he held since 2009, bringing an end to his winning streak of 10 consecutive election victories.
Read full article
