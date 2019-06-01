War of Words: Congress MLA Priyank Kharge Takes a Dig at Amit Shah; BJP Hits Back

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
War of Words: Congress MLA Priyank Kharge Takes a Dig at Amit Shah; BJP Hits Back
Karnataka BJP President BS Yeddyruppa condemned Congress MLA Priyank Kharge's statement and went on to blame him for his father Mallikarjun Kharge' defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.
File image of Priyank Kharge. (Facebook)
Bengaluru: Hours before BJP national president Amit Shah officially took charge of the ministry of home affairs, Congress MLA from Chittapur, Priyank Kharge took a jibe at Shah saying that the ministry could now be renamed as "ministry of providing clean chits". In a sarcastic tweet, Kharge said, "Now that we have a new Home Minister, I think it is better to rename the Ministry of Home Affairs as Ministry of Providing Clean Chits."
Reacting to Priyank's statement, state BJP President BS Yeddyruppa condemned it and went on to blame Kharge for his father Mallikarjun Kharge' defeat. "Because of Priyank, Mallikarjun Kharge lost at least 1 lakh votes. He is speaking non-sense without any bases," he said.
Newly inducted minister of chemicals and fertilizers and Karnataka MP DV Sadanand Gowda too took to Twitter to criticize Priyank Kharge's tweet. Gowda used puns, metaphors and a Kannada idiom to hit back at Kharge. The tweet roughly translates to, "Dear Priyank Kharge, you should stop showing your hand to astrologers for them to tell you that you have bad fortune. Your party symbol is a 'hand' and just 10 days ago people of the country have showed you your fate. First, set things right in your own home before correcting others."
Karnataka's social welfare minister Kharge's tweet could be seen in the light of his father Mallikarjun Kharge's defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, a seat he held since 2009, bringing an end to his winning streak of 10 consecutive election victories.
Now that we have a new Home Minister, I think it is better to rename the Ministry of Home Affairs as Ministry of Providing Clean Chits.— Priyank Kharge (@PriyankKharge) June 1, 2019
