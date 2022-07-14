CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#WeatherUpdates#SriLanka#IndvsEng
Home » News » Politics » War of Words Futile, List of Unparliamentary Terms Just Collection of Already Expunged Remarks: Govt Sources
1-MIN READ

War of Words Futile, List of Unparliamentary Terms Just Collection of Already Expunged Remarks: Govt Sources

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 14, 2022, 19:19 IST

If the words mentioned in the new booklet are spoken or used by members, they will be 'expunged'. (File pic/PTI)

If the words mentioned in the new booklet are spoken or used by members, they will be 'expunged'. (File pic/PTI)

The list includes words already expunged in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, or state legislatures, said the sources. It also contains a list of words considered unparliamentary in parliaments of Commonwealth countries, they added

The opposition has launched an all-out attack on the government after the Lok Sabha secretariat issued a new booklet listing unparliamentary words for both houses.

On the list are terms like ‘jumlajeevi’, ‘baal buddhi’, ‘Covid spreader’, ‘snoopgate’, and even commonly used words such as ‘ashamed’, ‘abused’, ‘betrayed’, ‘corrupt’, ‘drama’, ‘hypocrisy’, and ‘incompetent’.

The booklet listing out unparliamentary words and expressions comes ahead of the monsoon session beginning July 18.

Opposition lawmakers have called this a “gag order”, maintaining that it would impede their ability to critique the government.

However, government sources told News18 that the list is not a new suggestion but merely a compilation of words already expunged in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, or state legislatures. It also contains a list of words considered unparliamentary in parliaments of Commonwealth countries, they said.

For instance, ‘abused’ was considered unparliamentary in Australia’s House of Representatives.

‘Childishness’ was similarly deemed unparliamentary in Quebec’s National Assembly.

‘Lollipops in the budget’ was expunged from the Punjab assembly, as was ‘you have reached here telling a lie’.

The Hindi terms ‘ant-shant’ and ‘aksham’ were expunged from the Chhattisgarh assembly.

The Rajasthan assembly expunged the Hindi words ‘anpadh’ and ‘anargal’.

Most of these words were considered unparliamentary even when the UPA was in power, said government sources.

They also added that the booklet is a mere compilation of the words and not suggestions or orders.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Tags:
first published:July 14, 2022, 19:19 IST
last updated:July 14, 2022, 19:19 IST