War of Words Futile, List of Unparliamentary Terms Just Collection of Already Expunged Remarks: Govt Sources

The opposition has launched an all-out attack on the government after the Lok Sabha secretariat issued a new booklet listing unparliamentary words for both houses.

On the list are terms like ‘jumlajeevi’, ‘baal buddhi’, ‘Covid spreader’, ‘snoopgate’, and even commonly used words such as ‘ashamed’, ‘abused’, ‘betrayed’, ‘corrupt’, ‘drama’, ‘hypocrisy’, and ‘incompetent’.

The booklet listing out unparliamentary words and expressions comes ahead of the monsoon session beginning July 18.

Opposition lawmakers have called this a “gag order”, maintaining that it would impede their ability to critique the government.

However, government sources told News18 that the list is not a new suggestion but merely a compilation of words already expunged in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, or state legislatures. It also contains a list of words considered unparliamentary in parliaments of Commonwealth countries, they said.

For instance, ‘abused’ was considered unparliamentary in Australia’s House of Representatives.

‘Childishness’ was similarly deemed unparliamentary in Quebec’s National Assembly.

‘Lollipops in the budget’ was expunged from the Punjab assembly, as was ‘you have reached here telling a lie’.

The Hindi terms ‘ant-shant’ and ‘aksham’ were expunged from the Chhattisgarh assembly.

The Rajasthan assembly expunged the Hindi words ‘anpadh’ and ‘anargal’.

Most of these words were considered unparliamentary even when the UPA was in power, said government sources.

They also added that the booklet is a mere compilation of the words and not suggestions or orders.

