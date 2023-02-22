War of Words Over Minister Murder Probe, BJD Drags in Union Minister's Name

A war of words erupted between BJP and BJD in Odisha on Tuesday over the probe into the murder of former minister Naba Kishore Das with the saffron party demanding that two close aides of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik be brought in its purview and the ruling party dragging in the name of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and claiming that he was afraid of the ongoing crime branch investigation.

Odisha BJP veteran Jaynarayan Mishra Tuesday demanded that Patnaik’s aides be brought under the purview of the probe into the murder verification of their call records and reiterated that the case be handed over to CBI.

The two who were named by Mishra, the leader of opposition, are Patnaik’s private secretary V K Pandian, an IAS officer, and the BJD organising secretary and Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das.

Following it the BJD came out with statements accusing Mishra of being involved in a series of crimes including a murder case. The name of Pradhan was also raised by some BJD leaders, including state minister Pramila Mallik.

Naba Kishore Das, the former state health and family welfare minister, was shot at by an assistant sub inspector of police at Brajrajnagar in Jharsuguda district on January 29.

Mishra, who was speaking to reporters in the Assembly premises after he led a boycott of Governor Ganeshi Lal in the House, said “I demand that Pandian Ji and Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das be brought under the purview of investigation and their call records for four days before Naba Das’ killing be verified. As the Odisha Police is incapable of it, the case should be handed over to the CBI for an impartial investigation”.

“The ASI was merely the shooter, but who was his handler? I will soon expose the mystery surrounding the brutal murder,” Mishra had claimed some days ago.

Senior BJD leader and government chief whip Prasant Muduli hit back saying, “The BJP should maintain a distance from the leader of opposition as he has a history of criminal records and more than a dozen criminal cases against him. He (Mishra) had earlier attacked the BJP state unit president and was caught on camera (on February 16) manhandling a woman police officer in Sambalpur. What does one expect from him ?” Mallik, the state revenue and disaster management minister, said Mishra spoke without any basis or evidence and claimed that he and Pradhan are making “all kinds of allegations" in the murder case to “save themselves as they know that the investigation is heading towards them".

“They are scared of the Odisha police crime branch probe because of their involvement in the murder and are bringing all kinds of allegations to save themselves. But they won’t be able to escape despite all their efforts. Both are afraid that their involvement will be found if narco and lie detection tests are done on them. Therefore, they are telling cooked-up stories every day," she said.

Mallik claimed that the two BJP leaders were afraid of Naba Kishore Das who was popular for his organisational skills. The saffron party knew that it would lose the Padampur by-poll badly due to his hard work and the organisational network of BJD and now apprehending a major defeat in the 2024 general and state elections, she claimed.

“If one goes by the speeches of the union minister during the campaign for the Padampur by-poll, it will be clear that he directly and indirectly threatened Naba Das,” she added.

The minister referred to the 2017 Laxmidutt Pradhan murder case at Chattapur in Ganjam district in which the accused had allegedly taken shelter in a government guest house in Uttarakhand. “If the call records of the accused are analysed it will be found that Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had organised their escape from Odisha and hid them in Uttarakhand," she claimed.

“Similarly in the murder case of Dileshwar Sahu during Bijepur by-poll in 2018, Mishra and the Odisha BJP Yuva Morcha president Irasis Acharya were arrested. The crime could not have been committed by the two without Pradhan’s support … Jaynarayan Mishra is a murderer and habitual offender who has 16 criminal cases which include murder case, for which he was in jail for a long time,” she added.

Senior BJD leader Amar Patnaik called Jaynaryan Mishra a “mental case" for his allegations against Patnaik’s cl;ose aides in the murder case.

The comments of neither the union minister, the chief minsiter’s personal secretary nor Pranab Prakash Das could be got as repeated phone calls to them by PTI went unanswered. Pradhan is away in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the slain minister’s daughter Deepali Das on Tuesday appealed to all parties not to politicise her father’s death. “The family is still in a shock. We have trust in Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who stood by the family during the crisis like a father. The case is being monitored by a retired High Court judge and we have trust in it.” Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi and Congress whip Taraprasad Bahinipati said the slain minister’s daughter might have given the statement in the media under pressure from the ruling party as she has a political future.

Read all the Latest Politics News here