Warangal Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Warangal (వరంగల్) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
15. Warangal is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Telangana in South India. This semi-urban scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.58% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 7.39%. The estimated literacy level of Warangal is 68.44%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kadiyam Srihari of TRS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,92,574 votes which was 33.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TRS had a vote share of 56.33% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Rajaiah Siricilla of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TRS candidate by a margin of 1,24,661 votes which was 12.09% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 38.46% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 76.52% and in 2009, the constituency registered 69.36% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Warangal was: Dayakar Pasunoori (TRS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,71,760 men, 7,65,862 women and 156 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Warangal Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Warangal is: 17.99 79.6044
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: वारंगल, तेलंगाना (Hindi); ওয়ারানগাল, তেলেঙ্গানা (Bengali); वारंगळ, तेलंगणा (Marathi); વેરાંગલ, તેલંગણા (Gujarati); வாராங்கல், தெலங்கானா (Tamil); వరంగల్, తెలంగాణ (Telugu); ವರಂಗಲ್, ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ (Kannada); വാറങ്കൽ, തെലങ്കാന (Malayalam).
Warangal Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
MCPI(U)
--
--
Kannam Venkanna
BSP
--
--
Bollapally Saraiah
INC
--
--
Dommati Sambaiah
PPOI
--
--
Paniganti Rajithavani
ANP
--
--
Bunga Jyothi Ramana
SFB
--
--
Suresh Kanakam
HBP
--
--
Bochu Krupakar
TRS
--
--
Dayakar Pasunoori
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Upendar Jeripothula
IND
--
--
Aitha Praveen Kumar
IND
--
--
Chiluveru Prathap
IND
--
--
Jannu Narsaiah
IND
--
--
Barla Srinivas
IND
--
--
Pasula Rammurthy
BJP
--
--
Chintha Sambamurthy
