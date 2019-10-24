Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Wardha Election Results 2019 Live Updates (वर्धा): Dr. Pankaj Rajesh Bhoyar of BJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Wardha (वर्धा) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Wardha (वर्धा) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
47. Wardha (वर्धा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Wardha district of Maharashtra and is part of Wardha Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.21% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 10.11%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.99%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,15,945 eligible electors, of which 1,59,863 were male, 1,56,070 female and 12 voters of the third gender. A total of 276 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,83,104 eligible electors, of which 1,45,344 were male, 1,37,760 female and 12 voters of the third gender. A total of 276 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,41,396.
Wardha has an elector sex ratio of 976.27.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dr Pankaj Rajesh Bhoyar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 8550 votes which was 5.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 27.63% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Deshmukh Suresh Bapuraoji of IND won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 11665 votes which was 7.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 35.39% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 47. Wardha Assembly segment of Wardha Lok Sabha constituency. Wardha Parliament seat was won by BJP.
Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 22 contestants and in 2009 elections 13 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 52.34%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 58.68%, while it was 60.97 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -6.34%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 344 polling stations in 47. Wardha constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 344.
Extent: 47. Wardha constituency comprises of the following areas of Wardha district of Maharashtra: Wardha Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Wardha and Wardha (MC), Seloo Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Hingni, Zadshi and Seloo.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Wardha is: 20.8554 78.6683.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Wardha results.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hyundai Santro Anniversary Edition Launched at Rs 5.17 Lakh, Gets Grand i10 Nios Touch
- Sara Ali Khan's Bikini Pics from Sri Lankan Getaway Are Proof of Beachside Vacay Done Right
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 23 Written Updates: Sidharth Goes Violent in Task, Devoleena Slaps Shehnaz
- Anand Mahindra Wants to Gift a Car to Man Who Took His Mother on India Tour on Scooter
- Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Shares Sneak Peek from Her Directorial Debut; Watch Video