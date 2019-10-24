Wardha Election Results 2019 Live Updates (वर्धा): Dr. Pankaj Rajesh Bhoyar of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

47. Wardha (वर्धा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Wardha district of Maharashtra and is part of Wardha Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.21% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 10.11%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.99%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,15,945 eligible electors, of which 1,59,863 were male, 1,56,070 female and 12 voters of the third gender. A total of 276 service voters had also registered to vote.

Wardha Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 4367 47.95% Shekhar Pramod Shende LEADING BJP 3995 43.87% Dr. Pankaj Rajesh Bhoyar BSP 326 3.58% Manish Devrao Pusate VBA 172 1.89% Anant Shamraoji Umate NOTA 84 0.92% Nota IND 48 0.53% Niraj Gulabrao Gujar IND 30 0.33% Sachin Pandurang Raut Alias Guru Bhau GGP 29 0.32% Prakash Bajirao Walke IND 29 0.32% Chandrashekhar Kashinath Madavi IND 16 0.18% Chandrabhan Ramaji Nakhale IND 11 0.12% Adv. Nandkishor Pralhadrao Borkar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,83,104 eligible electors, of which 1,45,344 were male, 1,37,760 female and 12 voters of the third gender. A total of 276 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,41,396.

Wardha has an elector sex ratio of 976.27.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dr Pankaj Rajesh Bhoyar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 8550 votes which was 5.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 27.63% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Deshmukh Suresh Bapuraoji of IND won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 11665 votes which was 7.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 35.39% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 47. Wardha Assembly segment of Wardha Lok Sabha constituency. Wardha Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 22 contestants and in 2009 elections 13 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 52.34%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 58.68%, while it was 60.97 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -6.34%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 344 polling stations in 47. Wardha constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 344.

Extent: 47. Wardha constituency comprises of the following areas of Wardha district of Maharashtra: Wardha Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Wardha and Wardha (MC), Seloo Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Hingni, Zadshi and Seloo.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Wardha is: 20.8554 78.6683.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Wardha results.

