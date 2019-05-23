Wardha Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name BJP Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas BJP Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas LEADING

Wardha Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 54363 51.57% Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas Leading INC 41043 38.94% Charulata Rao Tokas BSP 3487 3.31% Agrawal Shaileshkumar Premkishorji VBA 2724 2.58% Dhanraj Kothiramji Wanjari APOI 819 0.78% Ganesh Krishnrao Lade NOTA 594 0.56% Nota IND 594 0.56% Umesh Sadashivrao Neware IND 406 0.39% Adv. Bhaskar Marotrao Neware ARP 341 0.32% Gadhave Pravin Rameshwarrao IND 287 0.27% Balpande Rajesh Marotrao IND 203 0.19% Nandkishor Ramji Sagar (More) IND 167 0.16% Zitruji Chanduji Borutkar LKJP 142 0.13% Prof. Dnyanesh Wakudkar BMP 141 0.13% Jagdish Uddhavrao Wandkhade IND 96 0.09% Arvind Shamrao Lillore

8. Wardha is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.47% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 10.84%. The estimated literacy level of Wardha is 86.76%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,15,783 votes which was 21.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.04% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 21 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Datta Meghe of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 95,918 votes which was 12.47% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 45.87% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 64.79% and in 2009, the constituency registered 54.6% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Wardha was: Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,17,514 men, 7,47,024 women and 14 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Wardha is: 20.4356 78.6464Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: वर्धा, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); ওয়া়ারধা, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); वर्धा, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); વર્ધા, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); வார்தா, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); వార్దా, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ವರ್ಧಾ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); വർധ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).