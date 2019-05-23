English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Wardha Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Wardha (वर्धा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Wardha (वर्धा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
8. Wardha is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.47% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 10.84%. The estimated literacy level of Wardha is 86.76%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,15,783 votes which was 21.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.04% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 21 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Datta Meghe of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 95,918 votes which was 12.47% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 45.87% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 64.79% and in 2009, the constituency registered 54.6% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Wardha was: Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,17,514 men, 7,47,024 women and 14 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Wardha Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Wardha is: 20.4356 78.6464
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: वर्धा, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); ওয়া়ারধা, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); वर्धा, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); વર્ધા, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); வார்தா, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); వార్దా, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ವರ್ಧಾ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); വർധ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas
BJP
Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas
LEADING
In 2009, Datta Meghe of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 95,918 votes which was 12.47% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 45.87% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
Wardha Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
54363
51.57%
Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas
INC
41043
38.94%
Charulata Rao Tokas
BSP
3487
3.31%
Agrawal Shaileshkumar Premkishorji
VBA
2724
2.58%
Dhanraj Kothiramji Wanjari
APOI
819
0.78%
Ganesh Krishnrao Lade
NOTA
594
0.56%
Nota
IND
594
0.56%
Umesh Sadashivrao Neware
IND
406
0.39%
Adv. Bhaskar Marotrao Neware
ARP
341
0.32%
Gadhave Pravin Rameshwarrao
IND
287
0.27%
Balpande Rajesh Marotrao
IND
203
0.19%
Nandkishor Ramji Sagar (More)
IND
167
0.16%
Zitruji Chanduji Borutkar
LKJP
142
0.13%
Prof. Dnyanesh Wakudkar
BMP
141
0.13%
Jagdish Uddhavrao Wandkhade
IND
96
0.09%
Arvind Shamrao Lillore
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 64.79% and in 2009, the constituency registered 54.6% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Wardha was: Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,17,514 men, 7,47,024 women and 14 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Wardha Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Wardha is: 20.4356 78.6464
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: वर्धा, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); ওয়া়ারধা, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); वर्धा, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); વર્ધા, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); வார்தா, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); వార్దా, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ವರ್ಧಾ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); വർധ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Not Avengers, Indians in America are in Cinema Hall today Watching Lok Sabha Elections Live
- ICC World Cup 2019 | When David Toppled Goliath at the Grandest Stage
- India's First Voter, 98-Year-Old Piggybacking on Son: This Election, Democracy is the Real Winner
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results