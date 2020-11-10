Warisnagar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Warisnagar Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Warisnagar (वारिसनगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mithila region and Samastipur district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Samastipur. Warisnagar is part of 23. Samastipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.05%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.86%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,13,925 eligible electors, of which 1,66,550 were male, 1,47,215 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Warisnagar in 2020 is =CP134/CM134*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,82,076 eligible electors, of which 1,50,566 were male, 1,31,510 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,44,018 eligible electors, of which 1,29,707 were male, 1,14,311 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Warisnagar in 2015 was 212. In 2010, there were 177.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Ashok Kumar of JDU won in this seat by defeating Chandrashekhar Rai of LJP by a margin of 58,573 votes which was 34.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 54.65% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Ashok Kumar of JDU won in this seat defeating Gajendra Prasad Singh of RJD by a margin of 19,500 votes which was 14.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 33.96% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 132. Warisnagar Assembly segment of Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency. LJP's Ramchandra Paswan won the Samastipur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and LJP won the Samastipur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 21 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 15 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Warisnagar are: Akhtarul Islam Shahin (RJD), Ashwamedh Devi (JDU), Mahendra Pradhan (LJP), Sirovan Kumar (BSP), Arvind Kumar (RJVP), Rishikesh Kumar (BSLP), Kanhaiya Kumar (WAP), Kundan Kumar (SHS), Premjit Kumar (AMP), Ranju Devi (YKP), Rajesh Kumar (BLRP), Vinay Kumar Parsad (PP), Saroj Kumar Jha (BGMP), Subodh Kumar Prasad Alias Subodh Prasad Sah (YKD), Haroon Gauhar (JNP), Avinash Kumar (IND), Nitesh Kumar Sinha (IND), Mahindra Ray (IND), Mahendra Mahto (IND), Murari Kumar Singh (IND), Ranjan Kishore Sharma (IND), Rajeev Ranjan (IND), Ramnath Prasad (IND), Bishnudev Ram (IND), Shiv Kishor Jha (IND), Shyam Nandan Prasad (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 58.85%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 60.12%, while it was 55.81% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 301 polling stations in 132. Warisnagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 266. In 2010 there were 244 polling stations.

Extent:

132. Warisnagar constituency comprises of the following areas of Samastipur district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Warisnagar and Khanpur; Gram Panchayats Madhurapur, Rahtauli, Dahiyar Ranna, Parsa, Bhataura and Dumra Mohan of Shivaji Nagar Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Samastipur.

Warisnagar seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Warisnagar is 340.2 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Warisnagar is: 25°53'14.3"N 85°56'04.9"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Warisnagar results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.