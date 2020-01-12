Warning Congress, Amit Shah Vows to Not Rest Till 'Each Oppressed Pakistani Refugee Gets Indian Citizenship'

New Delhi: In a warning to people chanting slogans of 'tukde-tukde', Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that traitors who demand division of the country will be seen behind the bars. He further reiterated party's stand on Ayodhya's Ram mandir and said the 'sky-touching' temple would be completed in four months.

"In JNU, some people raise anti-India slogans. They say 'Bharat tere tukde ho ek hazar, inshallah inshallah' (India will be divided into several parts, is God wills). Shouldn't such people be in jails? Any traitor, who raises slogans against the country, will be sent behind bars," he said addressing a gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur organised to drum up support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

"Tukde-Tukde" is a term often used by the right-wing parties to attack the opposition, particularly Left and Left-backed outfits as well as those who support them.

After the passing of the amended Citizenship bill and violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, the term has been used extensively with BJP leaders slamming the opposition for trying to spread falsehood with an aim to divide the people in the country.

The Home Minister further hit out at Congress for dragging the Ram Janmabhoomi case in the Supreme Court and attempting to stall construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. "Kapil Sibal, a Congress lawyer, says that Ram temple shouldn't be constructed. Sibal bhai, do whatever you can to obstruct its construction, but within four months, a sky-touching mandir will come up in Ayodhya."

Shah had earlier launched a blistering attack on the grand old party in Jharkhand, and promised that "a grand Ram temple touching the sky is going to be built in Ayodhya within four months."

The minister also said that the government "will not rest" until each oppressed Pakistani refugee is given Indian citizenship. "Congress people, listen...Oppose (CAA) to the extent you can. But we won't sit quiet till each oppressed refugee from Pakistan gets Indian citizenship," he said.

"We will rest only after giving citizenship to all these people. Nobody can stop us from doing so," he added. "The Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist and Christian refugees from Pakistan have the same rights in India as we have," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.