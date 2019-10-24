Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Warora Election Results 2019 Live Updates (वरोरा): Sanjay Wamanrao Deotale of Shiv Sena Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Warora (वरोरा) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 11:18 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
SS
Sanjay Wamanrao Deotale
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Warora Election Results 2019 Live Updates (वरोरा): Sanjay Wamanrao Deotale of Shiv Sena Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Warora (वरोरा) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

75. Warora (वरोरा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Chandrapur district of Maharashtra and is part of Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.26% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 19%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.01%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,96,273 eligible electors, of which 1,53,684 were male, 1,42,587 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 389 service voters had also registered to vote.

Warora Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SS
7191
32.15%
Sanjay Wamanrao Deotale
INC
7128
31.87%
Dhanorkar Pratibha Suresh
MNS
2450
10.95%
Ramesh Mahadeo Rajurkar
IND
1555
6.95%
Dr. Vijay Ramchandra Deotale
GGP
1442
6.45%
Ramesh Kawduji Meshram
VBA
1352
6.04%
Amol Dilip Bawane
NOTA
255
1.14%
Nota
IND
231
1.03%
Dr. Ashokrao Tanbaji Ghodmare
BSP
224
1.00%
Prashant Bhauraoji Bhadgare
SBP
205
0.92%
Uttam Ishwar Ingole
IND
99
0.44%
Pravin Shantilalji Surana
IND
89
0.40%
Pravin Bhagwan Gaykwad
BVA
80
0.36%
Ashraf Aslam Khan
RPI(S)
67
0.30%
Bhaskar Parasram Dekate

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,78,891 eligible electors, of which 1,46,541 were male, 1,32,350 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 389 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,44,059.

Warora has an elector sex ratio of 927.79.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Suresh Alias Balubhau Narayan Dhanorkar of SS won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 2004 votes which was 1.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 29.5% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Deotale Sanjay Wamanrao of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 3740 votes which was 2.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 33.25% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 75. Warora Assembly segment of Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency. Chandrapur Parliament seat was won by INC.

Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 19 contestants and in 2009 elections 17 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 62.38%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 65.5%, while it was 63.96 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -3.12%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 332 polling stations in 75. Warora constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 311.

Extent: 75. Warora constituency comprises of the following areas of Chandrapur district of Maharashtra: Warora Tehsil Bhadravati Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Warora is: 20.2341 79.1427.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Warora results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram