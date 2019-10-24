Warora Election Results 2019 Live Updates (वरोरा): Sanjay Wamanrao Deotale of Shiv Sena Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

75. Warora (वरोरा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Chandrapur district of Maharashtra and is part of Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.26% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 19%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.01%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,96,273 eligible electors, of which 1,53,684 were male, 1,42,587 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 389 service voters had also registered to vote.

Warora Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS 7191 32.15% Sanjay Wamanrao Deotale LEADING INC 7128 31.87% Dhanorkar Pratibha Suresh MNS 2450 10.95% Ramesh Mahadeo Rajurkar IND 1555 6.95% Dr. Vijay Ramchandra Deotale GGP 1442 6.45% Ramesh Kawduji Meshram VBA 1352 6.04% Amol Dilip Bawane NOTA 255 1.14% Nota IND 231 1.03% Dr. Ashokrao Tanbaji Ghodmare BSP 224 1.00% Prashant Bhauraoji Bhadgare SBP 205 0.92% Uttam Ishwar Ingole IND 99 0.44% Pravin Shantilalji Surana IND 89 0.40% Pravin Bhagwan Gaykwad BVA 80 0.36% Ashraf Aslam Khan RPI(S) 67 0.30% Bhaskar Parasram Dekate

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,78,891 eligible electors, of which 1,46,541 were male, 1,32,350 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 389 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,44,059.

Warora has an elector sex ratio of 927.79.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Suresh Alias Balubhau Narayan Dhanorkar of SS won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 2004 votes which was 1.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 29.5% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Deotale Sanjay Wamanrao of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 3740 votes which was 2.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 33.25% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 75. Warora Assembly segment of Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency. Chandrapur Parliament seat was won by INC.

Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 19 contestants and in 2009 elections 17 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 62.38%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 65.5%, while it was 63.96 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -3.12%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 332 polling stations in 75. Warora constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 311.

Extent: 75. Warora constituency comprises of the following areas of Chandrapur district of Maharashtra: Warora Tehsil Bhadravati Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Warora is: 20.2341 79.1427.

