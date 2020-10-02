Warrant Against 2 Ministers in Shivraj Chouhan Govt, Minister's Son Booked for Assault on Rajasthan Cops

Bhopal: Two cabinet colleagues of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and one of his former ministers have landed in legal trouble, just months ahead of the bypolls in the state.

As arrest warrant has also been issued in Rajasthan against Banku Kansana, son of PHE minister Aidal Singh Kansana, in connection with a case of assault on two policemen in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district.

A court in Dholpur issued the warrant against half a dozen persons, including Kansana, in connection with an assault and abduction of two policemen on October 8, 2019 in Dholpur.

The Rajasthan police had lodged a case under sections—147, 148, 149, 332, 353, 307, 395 and 397 of IPC against 15 persons last year, nine of who were arrested by police and six of them were on the run, including Banku Kansana.

Aidal Singh Kansana is a former Congress MLA and is a minister in Shivraj Chouhan government.

Dholpur SP Kesar Singh Shekhawat told News18 that the victim policemen had named 15 men in the case and it has emerged that their abduction and attack took place at the behest of Banku Kansana. All of them were found involved in illegal sand mining, said the officer.

Former Balaghat MP Kankar Munjare has approached the high court principal bench in Jabalpur against Rajkumar Kanwre, brother of Ayush Minister Ramkishore Kanwre.

Munjare in the petition claimed on Thursday that Rajkumar was sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with a murder in the past and was later released on parole. The high court had offered him parole after seven years on condition that he would no longer get involved in criminal activities. Later, his plea for quashing the punishment was also rejected by the court, said Munjare.

Informing court about 17 criminal cases which involved Rajkumar from year 2003 to 2013, Munjare urged the court to quash his parole.

Shivraj Chouhan’s former cabinet colleague, Gaurishankar Bisen, has also landed in trouble after former MLA Kishore Samrite approached the court challenging Bisen’s caste and income certificates that the latter had submitted with the Election Commission during 2018 assembly polls.

Bisen had showed a meagre Rs 80,000 as his annual income and the officer concerned had issued the certificate without noticing the anomaly, said Samrite in the petition lodged with the high court. The former lawmaker has also raised objection to Bisen having secured an OBC certificate from SDM Waraseoni in March 2018 without informing the officer that he had been an MP and MLA in the past.

The court, after preliminary hearing, has summoned the relevant records and a reply from the state government.