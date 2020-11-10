Warsaliganj Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Warsaliganj Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Warsaliganj (Warisaliganj) (Warsaliganj), is an Assembly / Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Nawada district of Bihar (Bihar). It shares inter-state border with Nawada. Warsaliganj is part of 39. Nawada Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorized as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.87%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.76%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,46,024 eligible electors, of which 1,79,922 were male, 1,65,278 female and 19 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 elections, there were a total of 3,23,869 eligible electors, of which 1,70,032 were male, 1,53,820 female and 17 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,63,737 eligible electors, of which 1,43,346 were male, 1,20,391 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Warsaliganj in 2015 was 329. In 2010, there were 205.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Aruna Devi of BJP won in this seat by defeating Pradip Kumar of JDU by a margin of 19,527 votes which was 11.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 51.19% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Pradip Kumar of JDU won in this seat defeating Aruna Devi of INC by a margin of 5,428 votes which was 4.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 35.07% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes in 239. Warsaliganj Assembly segment of Nawada Lok Sabha constituency. LJP's Chandan Singh won the Nawada Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this assembly segment and BJP won the Nawada Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 6 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Warsaliganj are: Nandlal Ravidas (RLSP), Ravishankar Paswan (LJP), Sudhir Kumar (INC), Prafull Kumar Manjhi (HAMS), Brahamdeo Anand Paswan (AJP), Raj Kumar Paswan (JTLP) ), Rewa Ravidas (BSLP), Vishnu Priya (BMP), Shiv Balak Paswan (PPID), Indrajeet Prasad Gupta (IND), Dharmendra Paswan (IND), Rameshwar Paswan (IND), Shiv Shankar Choudhary (IND), Sindhu Kumar Paswan (IND), Subhash Chandra Bosh (IND)

Voter Turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 48.4%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 51.82%, while it was 45.83% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 343 polling stations in 239. Warsaliganj constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 319. In 2010 there were 282 polling stations.

Extent:

239. Warsaliganj constituency comprises the following areas of Nawada district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Warsaliganj, Kashichak and Pakribarawan. It shares an inter-state border with Nawada.

Warsaliganj seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats:.

The total area covered by Warsaliganj is 428.05 square kilometres.

Map location:

