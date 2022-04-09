Was Born in Centre of Power, But Not Interested in It, Rather Focussed in Loving Country, Says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that he does not have an interest in power, “unlike other politicians”, but is more focused on understanding the country.

The 51-year-old was speaking at a book-launch event in Delhi when he expressed his willingness his disinterest in power-hoarding in context with politics.

“There are politicians who are in pursuit of power. They ponder upon attaining power throughout. “They wake up in the morning and begin wonder how to accumulate more power and go to sleep with the same thought. This country is full of such people. I was born in Centre of power but honestly, I don’t have interest in it. Instead, I try to understand and love the country,” Gandhi said.

“As a lover wants to know the one he loves, so I want to know the country. I got a lot of love from the country, I also got hate. Every hurt I get teaches something," Gandhi added.

Gandhi had formally resigned as the Congress president soon after the grand old party suffered a rout in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. Announcing his resignation, he had posted a four-page letter on Twitter and asked the party’s working committee to choose his successor. The decision had drawn emotional reactions from politicians across party lines while the BJP continued with its attack on Gandhi.

Gandhi, meanwhile, on Friday attacked the BJP over the detention of a journalist and some activists protesting against an artiste’s arrest and later forcing them to strip down to their undergarments while in police custody in Madhya Pradesh, claiming the government of ‘new India’ is afraid of the truth. “The fourth pillar of democracy disrobed in the lockup! Either sit in the lap of the government and sing their praises, or go to jail," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, sharing a screenshot of a media report.

The government of ‘New India’ is afraid of the truth, he added. In Madhya Pradesh, local journalist Kanishk Tewari and a few activists who were protesting against the arrest of Neeraj Kunder, director of Indravati Drama School, were detained and forced to strip down to their undergarments while in police custody in Sidhi district on April 2.

