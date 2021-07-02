'Was Fasting in Jail for Welfare of TN Against Covid': Leaked Audiotape of Sasikala Irks AIADMK

VK Sasikala was “fasting” at Bengaluru prison for the “welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu against coronavirus”, said the close aide of former state Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in the latest leaked audiotape, where she can be heard talking to an AIADMK party worker reportedly from Theni.

“I did fasting at Bengaluru prison for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu for they should not get infected with coronavirus,” she said in the audiotape.

The controversy over an audiotape series has not died down despite a resolution being passed against Sasikala at the AIADMK MLA meeting.

“I can no longer sit idle and watch the party being wasted. The AIADMK party is in a very bad situation that has to be fixed immediately. I stepped aside with the hope that they will win the elections as they promised. Amma’s (Jayalalithaa) government would have retained the rule for the third time in Tamil Nadu had they won. They also expelled the volunteers from the party who established a talk with me. Although I was in Bengaluru prison for four years, my soul revolved around the people of Tamil Nadu. I did fasting for months that the people of Tamil Nadu should not get trapped by coronavirus,” she said.

Meanwhile, sources in the AIADMK said that they have “nothing to do with Sasikala” and accused her of “hijacking” the party.

“We have nothing to do with Sasikala. None of the party executives were in touch with her. She has been talking to those who have been expelled from the party owing to disciplinary action. Previously, Sasikala said she was not going to get involved in politics when she got out of prison. Now, why is she playing this audio game? She is trying to hijack the party. Let her start if she wants to start a solo party and do whatever she wants. None of the AIADMK executives are with Sasikala,” they said.

