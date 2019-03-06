Was India Unsafe Before and Turned Safe Only After Modi Came, Asks Kamal Nath

Asking the Centre to make public the evidence of the Balakot air strike by the IAF on February 26, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath alleged that the BJP was trying to build an atmosphere that India was unsafe in last 70 years and only turned safe when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014.Speaking at a conclave of News18 in Bhopal, Nath claimed that the Centre should reveal details and tell the public how the aerial strike was conducted, what damage it did and what was the result.The chief minister claimed that there has been concerted efforts to build an atmosphere that it was PM Modi who established Army, Navy and Air Force whereas the fact is that all the armed forces and military institutions including NDA, IMA, Sainik Schools and Army Colleges were founded by India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru after independence.Nath also referred to the 1971 Indo-Pak war when a new nation Bangladesh was born and India successfully imprisoned close to one lakh Pak soldiers.Retorting to BJP’s efforts to question Congress’ nationalism, Nath claimed he has earlier said that his party need not learn nationalism from the BJP. “It was all struggle and sacrifices of Congress leaders in freedom struggle while the BJP can’t name a single leader who was part of India’s freedom struggle.”The MP chief minister claimed that the voters were intelligent and they know the BJP only remembers about Ram temple and farmers when elections are around.“Forget Rs 15 lakh or doubling farmers’ income, the Modi government has come down to Rs 6,000 to be offered to farmers,” Nath said.He sought to reply PM Modi’s accusation that MP government did not offer list of farmers so that the Centre could not transfer Rs 2,000 as first installment in the scheme saying the Centre has asked for a list in three days where as the state was busy waiving off farm loans.Citing his visit in Shahdol district on Wednesday, Nath claimed the farmers told him that farm loan waiver amounts have reached their bank accounts and they also asked him to convey this message to PM Modi.The Prime Minister who was in Dhar on Tuesday had alleged the MP government did not offer list of farmers so that money could not reach their accounts and claimed no farm loans were waived.