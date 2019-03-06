English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Was India Unsafe Before and Turned Safe Only After Modi Came, Asks Kamal Nath
Speaking at a conclave of News18 in Bhopal, Nath claimed that the Centre should reveal details and tell the public how the aerial strike was conducted, what damage it did and what was the result.
File photo of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath at the News18 Network's Rising India Summit 2019 in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: News18)
Bhopal: Asking the Centre to make public the evidence of the Balakot air strike by the IAF on February 26, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath alleged that the BJP was trying to build an atmosphere that India was unsafe in last 70 years and only turned safe when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
