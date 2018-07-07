GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Was Nalayak Baap of Layak Beta, Roles Reversed After Jayant Garlanded Lynching Convicts: Yashwant Sinha

A mob of more than 100 cow vigilantes had on June 27 last year hacked cattle trader Alimuddin Ansari to death in broad daylight in Ramgarh area of Hazaribagh ditrict.

News18.com

Updated:July 7, 2018, 8:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Was Nalayak Baap of Layak Beta, Roles Reversed After Jayant Garlanded Lynching Convicts: Yashwant Sinha
Union minister Jayant Sinha poses for a picture with the eight convicts in Ramgarh lynching case after their life sentences were suspended by court.
New Delhi: Former finance minister Yashwant Sinha on Saturday said he did not approve of his son Jayant Sinha’s felicitation of eight men convicted in the Ramgarh lynching case in Jharkhand.

Taking to Twitter, Yashwant Sinha said, “Earlier I was the Nalayak Baap of a Layak Beta. Now the roles are reversed. That is twitter. I do not approve of my son’s action. But I know even this will lead to further abuse. You can never win.”




Jayant Sinha courted controversy when he welcomed and feted the eight men after they were released on bail on Thursday. Soon after the opposition accused him and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of fanning communal tensions deliberately, the Union minister defended himself in a series of tweets on Saturday, claiming that “he was honouring the due process of law”.

Sinha said he was “pleased” that the high court will now hear the matter as he had his "misgivings about the fast-track court judgment sentencing each accused to life imprisonment". Batting for the rule of law, Sinha said he rejects “any type of vigilantism” and “condemn all acts of violence”.

A mob of more than 100 cow vigilantes had on June 27 last year hacked cattle trader Alimuddin Ansari to death in broad daylight in Ramgarh area of Hazaribagh ditrict. Sinha represents the Hazaribagh seat in Lok Sabha.

The gruesome lynching had shook the nation and the case was handed over to a fast-track court, which on March 21 this year completed the hearing in a record five months and sentenced eleven accused to life imprisonment.

All accused went to the Jharkhand High Court from where eight of them got bail on June 29, exactly a year after the incident.

The life sentences handed to the eight men, including BJP functionary, were suspended by the high court in Jharkhand last week. The men walked out of the Jai Prakash Narain Central Jail and headed straight to the residence of Sinha, where the minister garlanded them.

Responding to the outrage emanating from act of garlanding the accused men, Sinha took to Twiter to present his defence.












Lashing out at the minister, former Jharkhand CM and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren told News18 that it was a very sensitive issue and what Sinha did was absolutely unbecoming of a union minister.

Jharkhand state Congress Chief Ajoy Kumar accused BJP of fanning communal sentiments as the Raghubar Das government in the state and Narendra Modi government at the Centre failed to deliver on their promises.
Jayant Sinha had questioned the manner in which the police investigated the case and demanded a CBI inquiry in April this year.

Justifying the welcome accorded to the convicts, BJP leader Amardeep Yadav said that Sinha always believed that they were innocents and framed in the case. “That’s why he provided legal and monetary assistance to them in his personal capacity. There is nothing wrong in supporting innocent people.”

Referring to the three other convicts, Yadav expressed hope that they too would get bail from the High Court as necessary paper work was under way. “Jayant Sinha personally examined the papers related to the case and interacted with lawyers”, claimed Yadav.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery