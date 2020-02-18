‘Was Never Upset With Shivraj, How Can I Be Angry with Scindia?’: Kamal Nath Dismisses Rumours of Rift

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday denied that he was angry with Congress general secretary and party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia after the latter threatened to take out a protest if the state government failed to fulfill the promises made in the party's 2018 election manifesto.

Laughing off any talk of tension between the two, Nath said, "I have never been angry with (former chief minister and BJP national vice-president) Shivraj Singh Chouhan. How can I be upset with Scindia?"

Nath referred to Chouhan as the BJP leader is a frequent critic of the state Congress government.

"He (Scindia) had said something (about taking to the streets on non-fulfillment of Congress' promises) and I said what I had to say. It's not a big deal," Nath said on Tuesdau.

During a rally at Tikamgarh on Thursday, Scindia had threatened to hit the streets if promises made in the Vachan Patra, Congress' manifesto before the 2018 Madhya Pradesh polls, and demands of protesting guest teachers in the state are not fulfilled.

Responding to his party colleague's statement, Nath had on Saturday said, "Toh woh utar jaaye (let him do so)."

A day later, Scindia reiterated that he is a public servant and will take to the streets if the party’s promises are not fulfilled, but added there is a need to be patient with the current state government as it has completed just a year in power.

Scindia has been critical of the government on several key issues like farm loan waiver, which is yet to be fulfilled.

Earlier, there were reports of the former royal walking out of the co-ordination committee meeting held at Nath’s Delhi residence, which were later denied by his close aides.

Scindia was one of the front-runners for the post of Madhya Pradesh chief minister after the Congress defeated the BJP in the Assembly polls held in December 2018. The Congress, however, decided to go with senior leader Kamal Nath, leaving several in the Scindia camp unhappy.

Scindia later lost the Lok Sabha polls last year from his home turf of Guna.

(With Inputs from PTI)

