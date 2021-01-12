Was Stopped from Coming to UP 12 Times by Akhilesh Yadav Govt, Says AIMIM's Owaisi in Varanasi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who reached Varanasi on Tuesday to strengthen his party ahead of the 2022 state assembly polls, attacked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, alleging that he was stopped from coming to the state 12 times during Yadav’s regime. After success in the recently held Bihar assembly elections, Owaisi has tied up with Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party for the 2022 state assembly polls.

Speaking to the media upon his arrival in Varanasi and before leaving for Jaunpur, Owaisi said, “When Akhilesh Yadav's government was in the state, we were stopped from coming to the state 12 times. Now I have arrived. I have come to maintain friendship with SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar.”

Owaisi has arrived in Varanasi on a day-long visit to Purvanchal along with Rajbhar. Earlier, Rajbhar and Owaisi had met in Lucknow. The question now is whether the BSP, which is included in the Bihar coalition, will contest the elections in UP along with AIMIM or not.

Rajbhar, a former minister in Yogi Adityanath government, met Owaisi at Babatpur airport in Varanasi and from there, they will be communicating with workers in Jaunpur, Didarganj, Azamgarh and Phulpur.

In the recently held Bihar Assembly elections, AIMIM contested with Rajbhar’s SBSP and other small parties where AIMIM bagged five assembly seats. The alliance has high hopes with the state assembly polls and it is busy strengthening their footprints in the state.

The Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha includes other smaller parties including former UP Minister Babu Singh Kushwaha's Jan Adhikar Party, Babu Ram Pal's Rashtriya Uday Party, Anil Singh Chauhan's Janata Kranti Party and Premchand Prajapati's Rashtriya Upekshit Samaj Party.

In December last year, Owaisi announced his party's intention to fight the next state elections in Uttar Pradesh as part of a front led by Rajbhar, a former BJP ally. "We are now part of Rajbhar's morcha," he said after meeting the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief.