'Was Told Getting Wet in Rain Augurs Well in Politics': Nitin Gadkari Takes Dig at NCP Chief Sharad Pawar
Gadkari's comment was an apparent reference to NCP chief Sharad Pawar's rain-soaked rally in Satara during campaigning for the party nominee for the October 21 Lok Sabha bypoll.
File photo of Union minister Nitin Gadkari.
Mumbai: A sudden shower at an event in Mumbai prompted Union minister Nitin Gadkari to take a veiled dig at political opponents of the BJP against the backdrop of the recent poll outcome in his home state of Maharashtra.
The minister was being interviewed on an open stage at an event in suburban Vile Parle on Friday evening when it started raining.
While two persons stood holding umbrellas for Gadkari and the interviewer, the BJP MP quipped, "When you get drenched in rain, you have good future..journalists say so," sending a ripple of laughter in audience.
The minister also had a hearty laugh on his own comment.
Gadkari's comment was an apparent reference to NCP chief Sharad Pawar's rain-soaked rally in Satara during campaigning for the party nominee for the October 21 Lok Sabha bypoll.
A video and pictures of 79-year-old Pawar getting drenched in rain had gone viral, which galvanised workers of his party which was hit by dissensions in the run-up to elections.
Political observers feel Pawar had succedded in sending a strong political message through his gesture which worked in favour of the NCP nominee who defeated his BJP opponent Udayanraje Bhosale by a comfortable margin.
Overall, the NCP improved its tally in the Maharashtra Assembly to 54 seats, a gain of 13 seats from the 2014 elections.
The BJP and the Shiv Sena have ceded ground with both the parties losing 24 seats altogether compared to their 2014 performance.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Terminator Dark Fate Movie Review: Nobody will be Back After This One
- 5 Instagram Pics to Prove Shah Rukh Khan's Popularity Across the Globe
- Female Razor Brand Urges Women to Join 'Movember' to Raise Awareness about Men's Health
- Pegasus Spyware Explained: How it Can Easily Take Over Your Phone With Just a Missed Call
- Lionel Messi the Better Free-kick Taker Than Cristiano Ronaldo? Here's What the Stats Say