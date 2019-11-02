Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Was Told Getting Wet in Rain Augurs Well in Politics': Nitin Gadkari Takes Dig at NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

Gadkari's comment was an apparent reference to NCP chief Sharad Pawar's rain-soaked rally in Satara during campaigning for the party nominee for the October 21 Lok Sabha bypoll.

PTI

Updated:November 2, 2019, 4:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Was Told Getting Wet in Rain Augurs Well in Politics': Nitin Gadkari Takes Dig at NCP Chief Sharad Pawar
File photo of Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

Mumbai: A sudden shower at an event in Mumbai prompted Union minister Nitin Gadkari to take a veiled dig at political opponents of the BJP against the backdrop of the recent poll outcome in his home state of Maharashtra.

The minister was being interviewed on an open stage at an event in suburban Vile Parle on Friday evening when it started raining.

While two persons stood holding umbrellas for Gadkari and the interviewer, the BJP MP quipped, "When you get drenched in rain, you have good future..journalists say so," sending a ripple of laughter in audience.

The minister also had a hearty laugh on his own comment.

Gadkari's comment was an apparent reference to NCP chief Sharad Pawar's rain-soaked rally in Satara during campaigning for the party nominee for the October 21 Lok Sabha bypoll.

A video and pictures of 79-year-old Pawar getting drenched in rain had gone viral, which galvanised workers of his party which was hit by dissensions in the run-up to elections.

Political observers feel Pawar had succedded in sending a strong political message through his gesture which worked in favour of the NCP nominee who defeated his BJP opponent Udayanraje Bhosale by a comfortable margin.

Overall, the NCP improved its tally in the Maharashtra Assembly to 54 seats, a gain of 13 seats from the 2014 elections.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena have ceded ground with both the parties losing 24 seats altogether compared to their 2014 performance.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram