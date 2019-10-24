Washim Election Results 2019 Live Updates (वाशिम): Lakhan Sahadeo Malik of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

34. Washim (वाशिम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Washim district of Maharashtra and is part of Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.94% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.9%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.25%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,47,759 eligible electors, of which 1,81,650 were male, 1,66,104 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 526 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,25,785 eligible electors, of which 1,70,365 were male, 1,55,416 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 526 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,77,460.

Washim has an elector sex ratio of 914.42.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Malik Lakhan Sahadev of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 4393 votes which was 2.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 25.78% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Lakhan Sahadeo Malik of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 24229 votes which was 16.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 43.07% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 34. Washim Assembly segment of Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency. Yavatmal-Washim Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 21 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 57%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 57.39%, while it was 54.53 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -0.39%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 365 polling stations in 34. Washim constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 340.

Extent: 34. Washim constituency comprises of the following areas of Washim district of Maharashtra: Mangrulpir Tehsil, Washim Tehsil

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Washim is: 20.1345 77.2419.

