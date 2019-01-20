LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
It's Chest Pain, Claims Congress After 'Brawl' at Bengaluru Resort Lands MLA in Hospital

While the Congress has denied any such incident, BJP has termed its rival "lame, who only loves to blame".

News18.com

Updated:January 20, 2019, 3:34 PM IST
Eagleton Resort, where Congress MLAs are lodged
Bengaluru: The political drama in Karnataka is far from being over. After allegations of poaching MLAs, a fresh war of words has begun between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party with the hospitalisation of a grand old party legislator.

The MLA landed at the hospital following a brawl with a colleague at Bengaluru's Eagleton resort. While the Congress has denied any such incident, BJP has termed its rival "lame, who only loves to blame".

According to the local media, Congress MLA Anand Singh was hospitalised after party colleague JN Ganesh hit on his head with a bottle at the resort, where the Congress legislators were lodged.

Even as the Congress rubbished the report, several party leaders were spotted making a beeline for the hospital on Sunday morning.

"I don't know about the fight. Anand Singh is admitted in hospital due to chest pain. There are no injuries or anything. His parents are here at the hospital. Other issues are just speculations," DK Shivakumar's brother and MP DK Suresh said.

Slamming the brothers for telling a lie, BJP MLA R Ashok demanded a clarification by hospital doctors on the nature of Singh's treatment. "DK Shivakumar and DK Suresh are confusing people by telling lies. Doctors of Apollo Hospital should come out and give clarification on whether Anand Singh is admitted for chest pain treatment or for something else. Police should file a suo-motu case and investigate," he said.

When Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara was questioned on the incident, he said, "When one of our colleagues isn't well, if it's true, naturally somebody would've gone to see him. I don't know who the person is."

BJP Karnataka also hit out at the Congress-JD(S) government in a tweet.



On Friday, Congress moved 76 of its 80 lawmakers to the resort amid fears of poaching by the BJP. Siddaramaiah had issued notices to all party MLAs, warning that their absence would be viewed "seriously" and action initiated according to the anti-defection law.

Soon after the CLP meet, which was attended by 76 MLAs, the Congress legislators were shifted to a resort on the city outskirts in a counter move to BJP's alleged toppling bid. The BJP legislators, who were camping at a luxury hotel in Gurgaon, returned home last night.

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
