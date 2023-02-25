WATCH | 6,000 Kg-Rose Carpet Welcome for Congress Leaders Attending Plenary Session in Raipur

The Gandhi family and other top Congress leaders received a grand rose-carpet welcome in Raipur for the 85th Plenary Session of the party.

Video showed a thick bed of red roses on the road in front of the airport with supporters waving flags and chanting slogans ahead of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s arrival in Chhattisgarh.

More than 6,000 kilograms of roses were used to decorate the road for about two km. Folk artists wearing colourful traditional dresses were also seen performing on a long stage erected along the route, a Congress leader told PTI.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Flower petals were laid on the streets to welcome Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders in Raipur for the 85th Plenary Session of the party. pic.twitter.com/Z4hozwKDl8— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 25, 2023

“More than 6,000 kg of roses were used for decorating the road. I always try to do something new to welcome our senior leaders," Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar said.

“Stages were set up at various locations en route to the plenary session’s venue to welcome Priyanka ji where supporters also showered rose petals on her," he added.

The road from the airport to the Plenary Session’s venue was also decked up with colourful posters and hoardings of senior Congress leaders. The hoardings contain messages propagated during the Bharat Jodo Yatra to unite the country and spread love.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, state Congress Chief Mohan Markam and other party leaders received Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as she arrived at Swami Vivekananda Airport at around 8.30 am on Saturday.

Priyanka Gandhi told reporters that she was overwhelmed to get such a grand welcome.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi arrived in Raipur on Friday to attend the plenary session that is being held from February 24 to 26.

On the first day of the three-day conclave, the Congress steering committee unanimously decided not to hold elections to the CWC and authorised the party chief to nominate its members.

The decision was taken at the Kharge-led steering committee meeting which members of the Gandhi family skipped.

The session, which comes in the backdrop of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that has been touted as a success by the party, is being attended by around 15,000 delegates.

(With PTI Inputs)

