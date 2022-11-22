WATCH | AAP MLA Chased, Thrashed in Delhi Allegedly Over Ticket Distribution for MCD Polls

A purported video showing an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gulab Singh Yadav being chased and manhandled allegedly by party workers in Delhi was widely shared on social media on Monday.

The altercation allegedly broke out over the issue of ticket distribution for the upcoming Municipal Commission of Delhi (MCD) polls, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan.

“He has been medically examined and no external injury has been found. Legal action is being taken as per statements," he said.

The video shows an argument between Yadav and some people in a party office escalating to a physical altercation, and Yadav eventually being chased out as he was thrashed.

It was shared on social media by the Delhi BJP, which said, “AAP MLA got beaten up. Gulab Singh Yadav was accused of selling tickets because of which he got beaten up by his own party workers." “(Chief Minister and AAP national convener) Arvind Kejriwal, this is will happen to all your corrupt MLAs one by one."

पिट गए AAP के विधायक जी!आम आदमी पार्टी विधायक गुलाब सिंह यादव को टिकट बेचने के आरोप में आप कार्यकर्ताओं ने दौड़ा-दौड़ा करके पीटा। केजरीवाल जी, ऐसे ही AAP के सभी भ्रष्टाचारी विधायकों का नंबर आएगा। pic.twitter.com/MArpoSi3E5 — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) November 21, 2022

Indian Youth Congress National President Srinivas BV also shared it on Twitter and wrote “Strong condemnation!! MLA is getting punished for Kejriwal’s sins."

Sharing the video, BJP’s spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “Unprecedented scenes from the party that indulged in the theatrical drama of ‘honest politics’. Such is AAP’s corruption that even their members are not sparing their MLAs! A similar outcome awaits them in upcoming MCD polls."

Yadav however said that the allegations of “selling" tickets is baseless.

“The BJP has gone berserk and making baseless allegations of selling tickets. I am at Chawla police station now. I have seen BJP’s corporator and their candidate from this ward present at the police station, trying to save those people," he said on Twitter, sharing a clip of the police station.

भाजपा बौखला गई है भाजपा टिकिट बेचने के बेबुनियादी आरोप लगवा रही है अभी में छावला थाने में हूं मैंने देखा भाजपा का निगम पार्षद व इस वार्ड से भाजपा का उम्मीदवार उन लोगो को बचाने थाने में मौजूद है इससे बड़ा सबूत और क्या होगा।मीडिया यहां मौजूद है भाजपाई से जरूर पूछे। pic.twitter.com/jGXrc5P20F— Gulab Singh yadav (@GulabMatiala) November 21, 2022

The incident came on the heels of BJP’s ‘sting’ video release on Monday, which purportedly showed that the AAP was taking money for tickets to the upcoming MCD polls on December 4. The video was shot by a former AAP volunteer from Rohini, and the BJP alleged that the party leaders had sold Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll tickets.

(With PTI inputs)

