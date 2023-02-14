WATCH | Angry Aurangabad Villagers Break Chairs, Throw Pieces at Nitish Kumar During Samadhan Yatra

Nitish Kumar’s ongoing ‘Samadhan Yatra’ has been witnessing protests and arson. This time the Bihar chief minister almost fell victim to anger of local residents. A chair was thrown at Janata Dal (United) leader during the yatra in Kanchanpur in Bihar’s Aurangabad.

The incident occurred when the CM went to the area to inaugurate the Panchayat Sarkar Bhavan. According to reports, the villagers got enraged and broke the chairs when security personnel stopped them from meeting Kumar. Amid the commotion, a man threw a broken chair towards the chief minister, which fell right in front of him.

The security personnel cleared the chair from the area where Kumar was seated, and is trying to identify the person who threw it.

#WATCH | Bihar: A part of a broken chair was hurled towards Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during Samadhan Yatra in Aurangabad. pic.twitter.com/MqeR6MLnFR— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023

On Sunday, Bihar’s Katihar district saw violence over the chief minister’s alleged reluctance to stop and listen to people’s demands during the Samadhan Yatra.

The protesters burnt tyres and tore and torched posters and flags of Nitish’s Janata Dal United (JDU) to block the road at Dighri along National Highway 81 in Kodha after Kumar’s motorcade sped away without stopping to meet a large number of people who had gathered on both sides of the road.

The locals also raised slogans against him and questioned why he was calling it Samadhan Yatra or solution tour when he had no time to meet them to listen to their problems and demands.

“Educated youths have been forced to become either marginal farmers or hawkers and tea and snacks vendors for want of proper jobs. Some are selling vegetables. What solution Nitish is giving to us? He has no time to meet us. He should not have named his tour Samadhan Yatra,” Munna Kumar, a protester, was quoted by The Telegraph.

