Watch: BJP MP Beats Party MLA With Shoe After Finding Name Missing From Foundation Stone

A BJP MP and an MLA exchanged blows in full public view on Wednesday evening after an argument broke out over the placement of names on a foundation stone of a project in Sant Kabir Nagar.Several videos of the scuffle were shot by onlookers and have gone viral on social media websites.The videos show BJP MP Sharad Tripathi losing his cool at party colleague and MLA Rakesh Singh because his name was missing from the foundation stone for a local road. The MLA had responded that it was his decision.They were attending a meeting of District Planning Committee in the Collectorate Auditorium at Sant Kabir Nagar.After a verbal duel, the MP approached the MLA, who was seated with other party members around a round table, removed his shoe and started hitting him with it, much to the shock of everyone present there.Incensed by the MP’s actions, the MLA got up and hit back at the MP. The two then rained blows at each other before other party members could intervene.Soon after, the ministers left the meeting and returned to Lucknow. Both the parliamentarian and the MLA have not responded to media queries so far.