Birbhum Killings: BJP's Roopa Ganguly Breaks Down in RS, Says 'It's No More Liveable' | WATCH

Terming the incident “a case of mass murder", BJP MP Roopa Ganguly on Friday broke down in the Rajya Sabha as she raised the issue of Birbhum violence, where eight people were charred to death. The Zero Hour (morning session) of Rajya Sabha was adjourned briefly due to uproar by the ruling TMC party in Bengal after Ganguly’s remarks.

Ganguly, who in her speech insinuated that these deaths were a case of political killings in the state, broke down saying to be born in West Bengal is not a crime. She demanded that President’s Rule be imposed in West Bengal. "(People) were burnt to death…. There is no trust in police," Ganguly said, adding that the autopsy report points out that the victims were first beaten up and locked up, before being burnt to death.

#WATCH | BJP MP Roopa Ganguly broke down in Rajya Sabha over Birbhum incident, demanded President's rule in West Bengal saying, "Mass killings are happening there, people are fleeing the state… it is no more liveable…" pic.twitter.com/EKQLed8But— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2022

She termed the incident "mass killing" and also referred to other "political killings" in the state. "West Bengal is a part of India. Roopa Ganguly demands President's Rule in the state. We have a right to live. It is not a crime to be born in West Bengal," the BJP member said as she broke down.

Her speech was criticised and countered by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) members and some of then trooped in the Well of the House raising slogans. Treasury benches members too raised counter-slogans.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh tried to restore order in the House, but the protesting members were unrelenting. The deputy chairman then adjourned the proceedings for about 25 minutes till 12.10 pm. After the brief adjournment, the House went ahead with the scheduled Question Hour.

Eight people, including two children, were charred to death in Bogtui village in a case of suspected fallout of a TMC panchayat official's killing.

(With inputs from PTI)

