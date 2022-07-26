WATCH | Congress Leader Pulled by Hair, Shoved Into Car As Delhi Police Cracks Whip Against Protesters

As Congress leaders and party workers took to the streets to protest against Sonia Gandhi’s second round of questioning by the ED in the National Herald case, Delhi Police cracked down on the agitators, with one of the visuals showing Congress leader Srinivas BV being pulled by his hair.

In a video shared by ANI, Srinivas BV, the national president of the Youth Congress, is seen being pulled by his hair by Delhi Police personnel while he is being taken away in a car. He was pushed and shoved into the car as he tried to resist and address the press.

Later, Rapid Action Force personnel along with the Delhi Police tried to forcefully shut the car door with him inside, hitting his head and pulling his hair again.

Towards the end of the video, the youth leader was seen sitting inside the car as police and Rapid Action Force personnel attempted to hold him down.

#WATCH | Delhi Police personnel seen pulling the hair of National President of Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas BV, and manhandling him earlier during the party’s protest. (Source: Congress) pic.twitter.com/ODyN1YjERG — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

As the video started gaining traction, Delhi Police stated that they were trying to identify the staff and that disciplinary action would be taken against those in the video once they were identified.

Meanwhile, other party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, were detained after they took out a march from Gandhi Statue in the Parliament premises towards Vijay Chowk.

Gandhi was detained after a 30-minute stand-off when the police lifted him and put him inside a bus along with other detained MPs.

The ED questioned Rahul Gandhi last month in sessions that clocked over 50 hours over five days. The move to question the Gandhis was initiated after the ED late last year registered a fresh case under criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. This was after a trial court here took cognisance of an Income Tax department probe against Young Indian based on a private criminal complaint by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

(With PTI inputs)

