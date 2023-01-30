A video has gone viral in which a leader from Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was seen abusing a Dalit youth for allegedly entering a temple.

However, the DMK union secretary, Manickam claimed that the youth was drunk and said there is a no ban on Dalits for entering the temple. The incident took place in Salem’s Thirumalaigiri on January 19 when the youth entered a temple.

A DMK MP was seen taking pride in the temple demolition yesterday & today we see a DMK district functionary in Salem district in Tamil Nadu preventing brothers & sisters from the SC community from entering into a Temple.DMK model of Social Justice for us all! pic.twitter.com/hLDK4xCXK6 — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) January 30, 2023

The Vanniyar community maintains the temple which comes under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE).

The DMK union secretary was seen threatening the youth, verbally abusing him and repeatedly questioning him as to why he entered the temple, India Today reported.

“Who gave you permission to go there? I’ll break your teeth. Yours and your father’s. Do you think you are smart? Don’t you want others to live well here? Who asked you to go inside?” Manickam was heard saying.

No complaint has been filed in the matter. However, Manickam was suspended by the DMK for acting against its policies and bringing a bad image to the party.

Manickam claimed the video was spread with malicious intent and said the Dalit youth was drunk. “There was a function in Mariyamman temple. I left because Udhayanidhi had come over on the day. He was drunk and causing a ruckus. I told them to leave him alone,” he told India Today.

“Next day, his people came over to apologise when I told them that this had become routine and questioned them about picking up fights,” he added.

When asked if Dalits are not allowed in the temple, Manickam said, “There is nothing like that. The whole village is blaming him for being drunk. Both communities will not speak against me as I am common for both.”

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai shared the video on Twitter and slammed the ruling DMK’s “model of social justice”.

“A DMK MP was seen taking pride in the temple demolition yesterday & today we see a DMK district functionary in Salem district in Tamil Nadu preventing brothers & sisters from the SC community from entering into a Temple,” he tweeted.

Read all the Latest Politics News here