Watch: From Farmers to Teachers, All Say ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ in BJP Campaign Video
Taking inspiration from Donald Trump, the BJP has also given those in the video saffron ‘main bhi chowkidar’ caps, similar to the ‘Make America Great Again’ caps used in the 2016 Presidential campaign.
The BJP released a video on its “Main bhi chowkidar” campaign on March 20.
New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday released a video on its “Main bhi chowkidar” campaign as the saffron party continued with the promotional blitzkrieg on social media ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
The 1 minute 20-second video clip shows how people from different walks of people are guarding the country from various ills, and integrates various schemes launched by the Narendra Modi government in the last five years.
A farmer, a school teacher, an artisan making a goddess idol, an unbiased journalist, youngsters cleaning a beach while wearing ‘Swachh’ campaign t-shirts, and a senior citizen using the Bhim app are some of the people in the video who say “main bhi chowkida” in the BJP campaign video.
Taking inspiration from Donald Trump, the BJP has also given those in the video saffron ‘main bhi chowkidar’ caps, similar to the ‘Make America Great Again’ caps used in the 2016 Presidential campaign.
The intensity of the BJP campaign, a counter for repeatedly attacking the PM with ‘chowkidar chor hai’ jibes, has caught the Congress off guard.
The Prime Minister on Wednesday also held an interaction with watchmen from across the country, and said Congress president Rahul Gandhi has insulted people working as guards.
He asserted that the word 'chowkidar' has now become synonymous with patriotism and honesty.
With the prime minister often projecting himself as the country's 'chowkidar', Gandhi had coined the "chowkidar chor hai" (watchman is thief) slogan to allege corruption in the Rafale deal, a charge denied by the government.
The BJP said Modi interacted with over 25 lakh watchmen.
ऐ देश मेरे...तेरा मैं भी चौकीदार।— BJP (@BJP4India) March 20, 2019
प्रधानमंत्री जी के साथ जुड़िए, 31 मार्च को शाम 5 बजे। #MainBhiChowkidar pic.twitter.com/YhmhEE7J7S
