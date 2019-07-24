Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Watch: Karnataka BJP MLA Dances With Supporters After Congress-JD(S) Fails Trust Vote

BJP supporters asked the legislator to join the celebrations outside the Ramada Hotel in Bengaluru as the party stands the chance of forming the government after the ruling coalition failed the floor test on Tuesday.

News18.com

Updated:July 24, 2019, 9:28 AM IST
Watch: Karnataka BJP MLA Dances With Supporters After Congress-JD(S) Fails Trust Vote
a video grab shows BJP MLA Renukacharya dancing with supporters.
Loading...

BJP MLA Renukacharya was seen dancing in celebration with party supporters outside the Ramada Hotel in Bengaluru after the Congress-JD(S) alliance lost the floor test in the Vidhan Soudha, making way for the BJP to form the government.

Renukacharya is the legislator from Honnali, in Devangere district of Karnataka. He was at the hotel to attend a legislature party meeting, hours after he voted against the coalition.

The party supporters who urged him to dance were also seen bursting fireworks outside the hotel.

After three weeks of nail-biting uncertainty, the Congress-JD(S) failed the floor test on Tuesday. The coalition could muster only 99 votes against the BJP's 105.

BJP state unit chief BS Yeddyurappa said,"It is victory of democracy. People were fed up with Kumaraswamy government. I want to assure people of Karnataka that a new era of development will start now." BS Yeddyurappa and other MLAs of the party also showed victory signs in the Vidhan Soudha after the coalition failed the floor test.

While the BJP hailed the collapse, staking a claim to form the government in the state, chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said it was an "unfortunate event".

