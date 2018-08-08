Watch LIVE: Karunanidhi's Final Journey at 4 PM, to be Buried at Marina Beach

The Dravidian stalwart Muthuvel Karunanidhi, who passed away on Tuesday, will be laid to rest in Chennai's Marina Beach at 4 pm on Wednesday.The passing away of the DMK chief has signalled the virtual end of personality-driven bi-polar politics in the state, dominated by charismatic individuals of arch-rivals DMK and AIADMK in the past five decades.Even after his demise, both the major parties of Tamil Nadu engaged in a war of words over granting burial space to Karunanidhi at Marina Beach, where former Tamil Nadu chief ministers, Annadurai and Jayalalithaa, have been laid to rest.The dispute soon reached Madras high court, which on Wednesday permitted the DMK cadre to bury the late veteran leader next to his mentor, CN Annadurai.Karunanidhi's son, MK Stalin, later hit out at the AIADMK government for "belittling Kalaignar's achievements by denying him burial place at Marina Beach".After much politics over the burial space, Karunanidhi's mortal remains will be taken to Marina Beach at 4pm. Watch Karunanidhi's final journey LIVE here at 4pm