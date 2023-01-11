Watch: Naatu Naatu With A Twist; Arvind Kerjiwal, Bhagwant Mann Replace Ram Charan, NTR Jr

As the whole country is dancing to the beats of music composer MM Keeravani’s Naatu Naatu after the song won the Golden Globe in the Best Original Song (Motion Picture) category, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) joined the bandwagon and congratulated the team for their big victory.

The party shared a light-hearted satirical video of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ‘dancing’ to Naatu Naatu. In the video, pictures of Kejriwal and Mann are juxtaposed with the faces of actors Ram Charan and NTR Jr’s dancing in the peppy beats.

The post also contains a photo showing Naatu Naatu’s composer MM Keeravani with the Golden Globe trophy. AAP shared the video on its Instagram handle with the caption, “CONGRATULATIONS #RRR MADE INDIA PROUD!!! #NaatuNaatu becomes the first ever Asian song to win a #GoldenGlobes #RRRMovie. Swipe".

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has raked up more than 44,000 likes and still counting.

SS Rajamouli’s “RRR" struck gold at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards by winning the trophy for the best original song–motion picture for its hit Telugu track “Naatu Naatu". The song is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

“RRR" follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem - in the 1920s. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

Released theatrically last March, “RRR" reportedly made over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office. The lavishly mounted period epic is the first Indian film in over two decades to be nominated for awards.

