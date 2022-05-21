WATCH | Rabri Devi Reprimands RJD Workers, Slaps Supporter for Heckling CBI Officers in Patna

Agitated at the unruly behavior of RJD workers outside the residence of party patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna, his wife Rabri Devi slapped one of her boisterous supporters out of vexation on Friday.

The incident took place while RJD workers were protesting against the raids by the central agency at 15 locations, including the Yadavs’ Patna residence, over a corruption case. The RJD supporters were creating a ruckus outside 10, Circular Road, where Rabri Devi lives and had been locked from inside by a CBI team that had raided the house on Friday in connection with its case against Lalu Prasad, her husband, in the railway recruitment scandal.

A video that surfaced online showed Rabri Devi along with their son Tej Pratap Yadav, walking up to RJD workers blocking the exit of CBI officials and asking them to clear the way. She is seen slapping the protesting party workers while sternly telling them to let the officers leave.

Rabri Devi slaps the worker. After the raid, CBI officers were facing difficulty in coming out of Rabri residence, outside the gate, RJD workers were shouting slogans and pushing. Angered by this, Rabri Devi and Tej Pratap came out and made a way for the officers to go. pic.twitter.com/RhBDXuDNaC — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) May 20, 2022

The search and interrogation by CBI continued for long hours amidst loud protests by RJD protestors who blamed the NDA for political vendetta as Lalu Prasad has ceased to be the railway minister years ago.

Heavy deployment of police was made outside the government bungalow, allotted to Rabri Devi for being a former chief minister and located just a stone’s throw from the chief minister’s official residence, when it was time for the CBI team to leave. However, officers of the investigating agency were apparently wary of wading through the crowd, which had raised slogans against the agency.

To help the CBI sleuths make a safe egress in the late evening hours on Friday, Rabri Devi herself came out along with elder son Tej Pratap Yadav. Video footage of it went viral in the social media early on Saturday. The former chief minister, who remains a demure home maker at heart, can be seen in the video in a simple, unironed salvar kameez, pleading with her supporters to calm down. The matronly 66-year-old whacked across the face one particularly unruly supporter, who was on cue shoved aside by security personnel on duty.

“Madam and Lalu ji are like mother and father to us. You don’t mind when parents slap you for mischief”, said a bystander.

(With inputs from agencies)

