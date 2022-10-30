WATCH | Rahul's Race With Young Boys, Dance With Jairam Ramesh During Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Congress’ pan India Bharat Jodo Yatra saw yet another exciting moment worth capturing on Sunday, when party leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the foot march, suddenly started to sprint along with some school children, after challenging them to a race.

In a nearly one-minute-long video Tweeted by the Congress party, the Wayanad MP can be seen speaking with some young boys walking along with him. He could then be heard asking them– “Race lagaoege? (Would you race with me?)” and start sprinting with them.

Caught unawares over his sudden shifting of gears, Gandhi’s security personnel, Telangana PCC President Revanth Reddy and others also started scooting from a brisk walk.

Shortly after, Gandhi, along with senior party leader Jairam Ramesh shook a leg with a few people for a group dance performance. While some people were seen clapping to the beats, both Gandhi and Ramesh were seen dancing with sticks, which seemed like Dandiya sticks, as they matched steps of people dancing along with them.

Tweeting the video of the light moment, the Congress party said: “Remember to celebrate milestones as you prepare for the road ahead.”

– Nelson Mandela#BharatJodoYatra

This comes a day after Gandhi took part in a tribal dance performance in the state.

Joined by party leaders and cadre, Gandhi resumed his foot march from Jadcherla in Telangana on Sunday morning and is expected to cover a distance of 22 KM, Congress party sources said. The Gandhi scion-led yatra completed over 20 km on Saturday, before halting at Jadcherla X Road Junction for the night.

This is the fifth day of the party’s campaign in the state. Gandhi is scheduled to address a Corner Meeting at Solipur junction at Shadnagar in the evening, before halting for the day.

The yatra will cover 19 Assembly and 7 Parliamentary constituencies in the poll-bound Telangana, spanning a total distance of 375 km in the state, before entering Maharashtra on November 7.

The yatra will take a one-day break on November 4.

The Wayanad MP will meet intellectuals, leaders of various communities, including personalities from the sporting, business and entertainment sectors during the party campaign in the southern state.

He will also visit prayer halls, mosques and temples across Telangana, and will offer prayers, members of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. Gandhi completed the marathon walk in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, before beginning the Telangana leg of the yatra last week.

The Telangana State Congress has formed 10 special committees to coordinate the yatra.

(With PTI inputs)

