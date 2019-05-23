Take the pledge to vote

Wayanad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Wayanad (വയനാട്) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

Updated:May 23, 2019, 7:53 AM IST
Wayanad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Wayanad (വയനാട്) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
4. Wayanad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malabar region of Kerala in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.01% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 9.3%. The estimated literacy level of Wayanad is 91.37%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

INC
Rahul Gandhi

INC

Rahul Gandhi

LEADING

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, M I Shanavas of INC won in this seat by defeating the CPI candidate by a margin of 20,870 votes which was 2.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.21% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, M I Shanavas of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPI candidate by a margin of 1,53,439 votes which was 18.62% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 49.85% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.

INC
396184
64.83%
Rahul Gandhi
CPI
148558
24.31%
P.P. Suneer
BDJS
47607
7.79%
Thushar Vellappally
IND
2527
0.41%
Shijo M Varghese
SDPI
2195
0.36%
Babu Mani
IND
1678
0.27%
Mujeeb Rahman
BSP
1533
0.25%
Mohamed P K
IND
1406
0.23%
Rahul Gandhi K E S/O Valsamma
IND
1267
0.21%
Biju Kakkathode
NOTA
1254
0.21%
Nota
IND
1235
0.20%
Siby Vayalil
IND
1159
0.19%
Dr. K Padmarajan
CPI(ML)(R)
940
0.15%
Usha K
IND
768
0.13%
Adv. Sreejith P R
IND
733
0.12%
Praveen K P
AIMK
537
0.09%
Raghul Gandhi K S/O Krishnan P
SDC
370
0.06%
John P P
IND
364
0.06%
Sebastian Wayanad
IND
332
0.05%
Thrissur Nazeer
IND
294
0.05%
Narukara Gopi
IGP
201
0.03%
K M Sivaprasad Gandhi

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 73.26% and in 2009, the constituency registered 74.76% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Wayanad was: Vacant (Vacant) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,14,822 men, 6,34,598 women and 0 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Wayanad Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Wayanad is: 11.7152 76.1191

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: वयनाड, केरल (Hindi); ওয়ানাড, কেরল (Bengali); वायनाड, केरळ (Marathi); વયનાદ, કેરલા (Gujarati); வயநாடு, கேரளா (Tamil); వాయనాడ్, కేరళ (Telugu); ವಯನಾಡ್, ಕೇರಳ (Kannada); വയനാട്, കേരള (Malayalam).
