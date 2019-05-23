Wayanad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name INC Rahul Gandhi INC Rahul Gandhi LEADING

Wayanad Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 396184 64.83% Rahul Gandhi Leading CPI 148558 24.31% P.P. Suneer BDJS 47607 7.79% Thushar Vellappally IND 2527 0.41% Shijo M Varghese SDPI 2195 0.36% Babu Mani IND 1678 0.27% Mujeeb Rahman BSP 1533 0.25% Mohamed P K IND 1406 0.23% Rahul Gandhi K E S/O Valsamma IND 1267 0.21% Biju Kakkathode NOTA 1254 0.21% Nota IND 1235 0.20% Siby Vayalil IND 1159 0.19% Dr. K Padmarajan CPI(ML)(R) 940 0.15% Usha K IND 768 0.13% Adv. Sreejith P R IND 733 0.12% Praveen K P AIMK 537 0.09% Raghul Gandhi K S/O Krishnan P SDC 370 0.06% John P P IND 364 0.06% Sebastian Wayanad IND 332 0.05% Thrissur Nazeer IND 294 0.05% Narukara Gopi IGP 201 0.03% K M Sivaprasad Gandhi

4. Wayanad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malabar region of Kerala in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.01% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 9.3%. The estimated literacy level of Wayanad is 91.37%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, M I Shanavas of INC won in this seat by defeating the CPI candidate by a margin of 20,870 votes which was 2.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.21% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.In 2009, M I Shanavas of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPI candidate by a margin of 1,53,439 votes which was 18.62% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 49.85% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 73.26% and in 2009, the constituency registered 74.76% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Wayanad was: Vacant (Vacant) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,14,822 men, 6,34,598 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Wayanad is: 11.7152 76.1191Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: वयनाड, केरल (Hindi); ওয়ানাড, কেরল (Bengali); वायनाड, केरळ (Marathi); વયનાદ, કેરલા (Gujarati); வயநாடு, கேரளா (Tamil); వాయనాడ్, కేరళ (Telugu); ವಯನಾಡ್, ಕೇರಳ (Kannada); വയനാട്, കേരള (Malayalam).