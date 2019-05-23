Wayanad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi leads at 9:54 AM

live Status party name candidate name INC Rahul Gandhi INC Rahul Gandhi LEADING

Wayanad Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME CPI(ML)(R) -- -- Usha K CPI -- -- P.P. Suneer NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Sebastian Wayanad SDC -- -- John P P BDJS -- -- Thushar Vellappally IGP -- -- K M Sivaprasad Gandhi AIMK -- -- Raghul Gandhi K S/O Krishnan P SDPI -- -- Babu Mani INC -- -- Rahul Gandhi Leading IND -- -- Siby Vayalil IND -- -- Praveen K P IND -- -- Dr. K Padmarajan IND -- -- Thrissur Nazeer IND -- -- Narukara Gopi IND -- -- Biju Kakkathode IND -- -- Mujeeb Rahman IND -- -- Shijo M Varghese IND -- -- Adv. Sreejith P R IND -- -- Rahul Gandhi K E S/O Valsamma BSP -- -- Mohamed P K

4. Wayanad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malabar region of Kerala in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.01% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 9.3%. The estimated literacy level of Wayanad is 91.37%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, M I Shanavas of INC won in this seat by defeating the CPI candidate by a margin of 20,870 votes which was 2.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.21% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.In 2009, M I Shanavas of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPI candidate by a margin of 1,53,439 votes which was 18.62% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 49.85% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 73.26% and in 2009, the constituency registered 74.76% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Wayanad was: Vacant (Vacant) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,14,822 men, 6,34,598 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Wayanad is: 11.7152 76.1191Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: वयनाड, केरल (Hindi); ওয়ানাড, কেরল (Bengali); वायनाड, केरळ (Marathi); વયનાદ, કેરલા (Gujarati); வயநாடு, கேரளா (Tamil); వాయనాడ్, కేరళ (Telugu); ವಯನಾಡ್, ಕೇರಳ (Kannada); വയനാട്, കേരള (Malayalam).