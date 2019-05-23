English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wayanad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi leads at 9:54 AM
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Wayanad (വയനാട്) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
4. Wayanad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malabar region of Kerala in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.01% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 9.3%. The estimated literacy level of Wayanad is 91.37%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, M I Shanavas of INC won in this seat by defeating the CPI candidate by a margin of 20,870 votes which was 2.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.21% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 73.26% and in 2009, the constituency registered 74.76% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Wayanad was: Vacant (Vacant) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,14,822 men, 6,34,598 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Wayanad Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Wayanad is: 11.7152 76.1191
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: वयनाड, केरल (Hindi); ওয়ানাড, কেরল (Bengali); वायनाड, केरळ (Marathi); વયનાદ, કેરલા (Gujarati); வயநாடு, கேரளா (Tamil); వాయనాడ్, కేరళ (Telugu); ವಯನಾಡ್, ಕೇರಳ (Kannada); വയനാട്, കേരള (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
INC
Rahul Gandhi
INC
Rahul Gandhi
LEADING
Wayanad Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
CPI(ML)(R)
--
--
Usha K
CPI
--
--
P.P. Suneer
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Sebastian Wayanad
SDC
--
--
John P P
BDJS
--
--
Thushar Vellappally
IGP
--
--
K M Sivaprasad Gandhi
AIMK
--
--
Raghul Gandhi K S/O Krishnan P
SDPI
--
--
Babu Mani
INC
--
--
Rahul Gandhi
IND
--
--
Siby Vayalil
IND
--
--
Praveen K P
IND
--
--
Dr. K Padmarajan
IND
--
--
Thrissur Nazeer
IND
--
--
Narukara Gopi
IND
--
--
Biju Kakkathode
IND
--
--
Mujeeb Rahman
IND
--
--
Shijo M Varghese
IND
--
--
Adv. Sreejith P R
IND
--
--
Rahul Gandhi K E S/O Valsamma
BSP
--
--
Mohamed P K
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results