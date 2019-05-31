Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi Urges Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to Help Kin of Farmer Who Killed Self

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi Urges Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to Help Kin of Farmer Who Killed Self
In his letter to the CM, Gandhi said that after speaking to Kumar's wife, he learnt that the farmer was under severe stress due to his inability to repay loans and that forced him to commit suicide.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi (AP)
Thiruvananthapuram: Congress president and incumbent Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has written to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to provide assistance to the family of a farmer who committed suicide allegedly due to non-repayment of loans, and also conduct an inquiry into the matter.
The development comes after suicide of 53-year-old Dinesh Kumar, a farmer this week.
In his letter to the CM, Gandhi said that after speaking to Kumar's wife, he learnt that the farmer was under severe stress due to his inability to repay the loans and that forced him to commit suicide.
Gandhi wrote, “Dinesh's case is not an isolated one. There has been a spate of farmer suicides in Wayanad due to an inability to repay loans.”
In his letter, the Congress president added that though the state government has announced a moratorium on farm loans till December 2019, farmers are still being pressurised by loan collection agents.
He requested an enquiry into the circumstances surrounding Kumar's death and also asked the state to extent financial support to the bereaved family.
Farm distress has been a major issue in Wayanad especially following the floods in 2018.
The development comes after suicide of 53-year-old Dinesh Kumar, a farmer this week.
In his letter to the CM, Gandhi said that after speaking to Kumar's wife, he learnt that the farmer was under severe stress due to his inability to repay the loans and that forced him to commit suicide.
Gandhi wrote, “Dinesh's case is not an isolated one. There has been a spate of farmer suicides in Wayanad due to an inability to repay loans.”
In his letter, the Congress president added that though the state government has announced a moratorium on farm loans till December 2019, farmers are still being pressurised by loan collection agents.
He requested an enquiry into the circumstances surrounding Kumar's death and also asked the state to extent financial support to the bereaved family.
Farm distress has been a major issue in Wayanad especially following the floods in 2018.
