1-min read

WB Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi Praises CM Mamata Banerjee for Coping With Demonetisation, 'Hasty' GST

Holding placards and shouting slogans, opposition Left Front and Congress members trooped into the Well of the House demanding a discussion on the governor's address during the current session.

PTI

Updated:February 1, 2019, 7:17 PM IST
WB Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi Praises CM Mamata Banerjee for Coping With Demonetisation, 'Hasty' GST
File Photo of West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. (Image: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)
Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Friday praised the Mamata Banerjee government for being able to cope with the challenges of demonetisation and "hasty" implementation of the GST "thrust upon" by the Centre.

In his address to the Assembly on the first day of the Budget Session, Tripathi said state government never for once faltered from the track of the development process that encompassed every person from all walks of life.

He also praised the government for keeping a "steady vigil" to ensure communal harmony, and said the overall atmosphere remained peaceful.

"The state government was able to cope with the twin challenges of demonetisation and hasty enforcement of GST thrust upon by the central government," he said.

He said there were attempts to disturb peace in the Darjeeling hills which were strongly dealt with.

Tripathi said the state government was committed to safeguarding the democratic and federal structure of the Constitution.

Noting that the country was standing at the "crossroads of history", the governor said, "regardless of the ominous forces of divisiveness, intolerance and contempt, the West Bengal government will strive to protect the triple pillars of democracy (the legislature, executive and judiciary)."

Holding placards and shouting slogans, opposition Left Front and Congress members trooped into the Well of the House demanding a discussion on the governor's address during the current session.

The opposition is up in arms against the government for his decision to do away with the customary debate on the motion of thanks to the governor's address.

However, speaker Biman Banerjee told reporters in his chamber that there will be a discussion on the governor's address when the House reconvenes in due course and the chief minister would also give a reply.

He said the chief minister had a packed schedule at the moment. Finance minister Amit Mitra is scheduled to present the state Budget on Monday and the House will pass it the next day.

