News18 Logo

politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Politics
1-MIN READ

WB Govt Replaces State Minister Suvendu Adhikari With Kalyan Banerjee as HRBC Chairman

File photo of Subhendu Adhikary.

File photo of Subhendu Adhikary.

In an order issued by the state transport department on Thursday evening Banerjee was named the new HRBC chairman with "immediate effect".

West Bengal government on Thursday replaced estranged state minister Suvendu Adhikari as chairman of Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC) and appointed TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee to the post. In an order issued by the state transport department on Thursday evening Banerjee was named the new HRBC chairman with "immediate effect".

Sources in the state government said that Adhikary, who is currently maintaing distance from the party and the government, had resigned from the post of the HRBC chairman on Wednesday.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...