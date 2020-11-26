WB Govt Replaces State Minister Suvendu Adhikari With Kalyan Banerjee as HRBC Chairman

West Bengal government on Thursday replaced estranged state minister Suvendu Adhikari as chairman of Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC) and appointed TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee to the post. In an order issued by the state transport department on Thursday evening Banerjee was named the new HRBC chairman with "immediate effect".

Sources in the state government said that Adhikary, who is currently maintaing distance from the party and the government, had resigned from the post of the HRBC chairman on Wednesday.