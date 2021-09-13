'We All Loved Him': Sonia Gandhi Calls Up Oscar Fernandes's Wife Blossom, Consoles Her

Congress President Sonia Gandhi called up Blossom Fernandes, the wife of Oscar Fernandes, who passed away on Monday. Sonia Gandhi tried to pacify Blossom Fernandes who was not able to speak and cried at the loss of her husband. Sonia said she must cherish beautiful memories of him (Oscar Fernandes).

“Don’t cry too much. You have so many beautiful memories of his. We all loved him. I don’t think there was anyone who disrespected him. Now, you must be strong for your children. I will speak to you after few days. Whatever you decide on final rites is fine with me," Sonia said over the phone.

The audio of Sonia Gandhi talking to Blossom Fernandes has gone viral on the social media.

Oscar Fernandes and Blossom Fernandes were always seen together and cherished envious bondage.

Meanwhile, the family has shifted the body to the mortuary of the Father Muller hospital in Mangaluru. The body will be brought to Udupi, Mangaluru and Bengaluru Congress offices for his supporters to pay final respect. Family sources said, they will make a decision on final rites soon.

Oscar Fernandes was one of the few mass leaders who won the hearts of people who are deeply divided on communal lines in the coastal Karnataka region. The people revered him for his contribution in building highways and infrastructure in the coastal belt.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda described him as ‘Ajaathashatru’ (a person who has no enemy). “Let almighty bestow peace on his soul," he said.

Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka said that the service of Oscar Fernandes to the state and nation is unique.

Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy explained that Oscar Fernandes looked up to the Congress party as a mother figure and loved all, he said.

“Shocked by the demise of senior Congress leader and former minister Oscar Fernandes. My condolences to his family members and may his soul rest in peace," said Siddaramaiah, Opposition leader and former chief minister of Karnataka.

Born on March 27, 1941, Oscar Fernandes was a senior Congress leader and was the Union Cabinet Minister for Transport, Road and Highways and Labour and Employment, in the UPA government.

He was elected to the 7th Lok Sabha in 1980 from the Udupi constituency in Karnataka. He was re-elected to the Lok Sabha in 1984, 1989, 1991 and 1996 from the same constituency. Later, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1998. He was re-elected to the upper house in 2004.

