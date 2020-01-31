We Are Giving Pens to Children, They Are Giving Guns: Kejriwal
The AAP smelt a BJP conspiracy behind the incident, saying the saffron party wants to create a 'riot-like' situation and get the assembly polls, scheduled for February 8.
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: In a veiled attack on the BJP over the Jamia Nagar firing incident, Delhi Chef Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his government gave computers and pens to children while "they are giving guns and hate".
Tweeting a video of a Delhi government school student addressing an IT-Tech conference, Kejriwal said in Hindi, "We have given pens and computers in the hands of children and dreams of entrepreneurship in their eyes! They are giving guns and hate.
"What do you want to give to your children? Tell me on February 8!"
Tension spiralled in Jamia Nagar on Thursday after a man fired a pistol at a group of people protesting against the new citizenship law, injuring a student, before walking away waving the firearm and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi". He was subsequently overpowered by police.
The AAP smelt a BJP conspiracy behind the incident, saying the saffron party wants to create a "riot-like" situation and get the assembly polls, scheduled for February 8, postponed as it can sense its defeat.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Australian Open 2020 Semi-finals HIGHLIGHTS: Dominic Thiem Beats Alexander Zverev to Book Final vs Novak Djokovic
- Thappad Trailer Brings Explosive Collaboration Between Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha
- Malaika Arora Pens Down Adorable Birthday Wish for Sister Amrita, Says, 'Don't Cry and Get Emotional'
- Coronavirus: This Website Has A Realtime Map Tracking The Deadly Virus in All Countries
- Facebook Takes Down Profile of Jamia Shooter Who Fired at Students During Anti-CAA Protests