News18 » Politics
We Are Giving Pens to Children, They Are Giving Guns: Kejriwal

The AAP smelt a BJP conspiracy behind the incident, saying the saffron party wants to create a 'riot-like' situation and get the assembly polls, scheduled for February 8.

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2020, 5:04 PM IST
We Are Giving Pens to Children, They Are Giving Guns: Kejriwal
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: In a veiled attack on the BJP over the Jamia Nagar firing incident, Delhi Chef Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his government gave computers and pens to children while "they are giving guns and hate".

Tweeting a video of a Delhi government school student addressing an IT-Tech conference, Kejriwal said in Hindi, "We have given pens and computers in the hands of children and dreams of entrepreneurship in their eyes! They are giving guns and hate.

"What do you want to give to your children? Tell me on February 8!"

Tension spiralled in Jamia Nagar on Thursday after a man fired a pistol at a group of people protesting against the new citizenship law, injuring a student, before walking away waving the firearm and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi". He was subsequently overpowered by police.

The AAP smelt a BJP conspiracy behind the incident, saying the saffron party wants to create a "riot-like" situation and get the assembly polls, scheduled for February 8, postponed as it can sense its defeat.

