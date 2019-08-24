'We Are in Trouble': Kashmiri Woman's Emotional Appeal to Rahul Gandhi on His Return to Delhi from Valley

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was confronted by a Kashmiri woman who was on-board the same flight in which the delegation of opposition leaders was returning back to Delhi from Srinagar on Saturday.

The inconsolable woman narrated to the Congress leader how the lockdown in Valley since August 5 had caused trouble to the locals. A video of the incident was shared on twitter by Arun Kumar Singh, a reporter with News18 India and has been doing rounds on the microblogging site.

“Our children have not been able to move out of their houses. My brother is a heart patient and he couldn’t see the doctor for ten days. We are totally in trouble,” the woman can be heard saying amid sobs.

Gandhi, on the other hand, can be seen patiently listening to the woman’s ordeal and consoling her, while other Congress leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, also listened to the woman's emotional outburst.

“The stories we heard from the passengers of Kashmir present in our flight, would bring tears even to a stone,” Azad alter said in Delhi.

“I was invited by the Governor to visit the state which I accepted. I took senior leaders from the parties to see the situation, but we were not allowed to go beyond the airport, press people were mishandled, it is clear that things are not normal in the state,” the Wayanad MP said after returning from Srinagar.

A delegation of opposition parties had gone to Jammu and Kashmir today to assess the situation in the valley after the abrogation of article 370. Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, D Raja, Sharad Yadav, Manoj Jha, Majeed Memon, and others were part of the delegation and were sent back from the airport.

The delegation led by Gandhi then wrote to Budgam district magistrate expressing objection and alleged the J&K administration's decision is violation of fundamental rights.

